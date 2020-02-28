Tamra Judge takes aim at her haters: Deformed belly button is from hernia surgery not tummy tuck

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

RHOC housewife Tamra Judge is once again responding to haters, and this time it’s about her body.

The Cut Fitness co-owner recently posted a ‘fitness inspired’ photo on Instagram showing off her ripped abs and toned muscles.

The housewife, clad in a sports bra, fitted mesh top, and tiny shorts looked stunning in the picture she posted with the caption, “Today’s weather has me hitting the weights extra hard’ let’s do this summer.”

However, as Tamra knows by now, being a celebrity comes with its share of constant criticisms.

While many congratulated the Bravo star on her buff bod, others were quick to point out her distorted belly button — assuming it was a result of a tummy tuck.

As the negative comments rolled in, the 52-year-old mom added a little side note for the haters:

“just for the jealousy haters ****I had emergency hernia surgery after my stomach wall burst and they cut right thru my belly button and stocked me back up so it’s all deformed.”

This is not the first time Tamra has addressed her belly button or lack thereof. In 2016, the Orange County Housewife showed off her toned figure as she began to whip herself into tip-top shape to participate in a bodybuilding contest.

It was then that fans noticed the missing belly button, and Tamra told the story of how it happened.

Tamra’s Hernia Surgery

Judge explained that in 2013 she started to experience excruciating pain while she was home alone one day. She called Doctor Terry Dubrow – husband of former RHOC housewife, Heather Dubrow – who advised her to call 911.

Paramedics rushed Tamra to the hospital, and it was there she found out that her stomach wall had burst, due to gastric hernia.

After five hours of surgery, she was left with what you now see of her bellybutton.

Tamra’s fitness journey

Truthfully though, the OC mom doesn’t really need to undergo cosmetic surgery. She owns her very own fitness studio with husband Eddie Judge and seems to enjoy working out and eating healthy.

Furthermore, throughout many seasons of RHOC, we’ve seen her stick to a strict diet and workout regimen while she trained for her first fitness competition.

She even took home the first-place prize.

The Bravo TV cameras captured Tamra’s journey throughout her grueling training sessions and her ultimate win.

Her fellow RHOC castmates Heather and Terry Dubrow, Vicki Gunvalson, and Kelly Dodd were all in attendance.