Tammy Slaton shows off her dance moves and celebrates new season of 1000-Lb Sisters

Tammy Slaton is dancing her way into the new season of 1000-Lb Sisters, and people are loving it.

The TLC star showed off her skills on social media as she promoted the show, which is set to premiere in December.

Fans of the popular series that follows Tammy and her sister, Amy Slaton, have been waiting for quite some time to get news about its return.

Much has changed in the sisters’ lives since we saw them last, but when the new season airs, we’ll have the backstory about many things that have played out in the media.

In the recently released trailer, we saw Amy’s marital drama with her now ex-husband, Michael Halterman, and the mounting issues that led to their split.

The trailer also features Tammy’s release from rehab after over a year in the facility with her now-deceased husband, Caleb.

The Slaton sisters have a lot in store for their fans when the show returns, and Tammy has officially started the countdown.

1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton is a dancing queen

Tammy gathered two of her friends and gave us a mini-concert in her backyard as she danced away.

The video, shared on TikTok, showed the 1000-Lb Sisters star in the middle while her friends stood on each side.

Tammy swayed and rocked her body while singing the words to the song.

The post was a cute promo for the show, as the 37-year-old displayed the name and premiere date at the top after writing, “Us going into the next season like.”

Tammy Slaton has a new lease on life in the new season

Viewers will see a different side of Tammy Slaton when the new episodes air.

Tammy has a new lease on life because, after 14 months in rehab, she lost almost 300 pounds — and has lost more since then.

We’ve seen the results of that on social media as the TLC personality has been showing off her svelte new figure and all the new experiences she’s had as a result.

Tammy’s style has changed since losing weight, and these days, she rocks jeans and fashionable summer dresses instead of the muumuus that were a wardrobe staple for many years.

Tammy’s clothing size has changed from 8xl to 2xl, which is worth celebrating.

1000-Lb. Sisters premieres Tuesday, December 12 at 9/8c on TLC.