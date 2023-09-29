1000-Lb. Sisters: Tammy Slaton reveals her diet tips amid ongoing weight loss journey

1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton has had a massive transformation over the past year after a near-death health scare.

Although she frequently takes social media breaks, she updates her fans with her progress when she logs on.

Last month, she shared a profile picture in the mirror of her current progress.

After posting the image, she took a month-long break from Instagram and just made her return this week.

Along with her return, she offered some diet advice to a fan, per PEOPLE: “Oh, you [eat] proteins, low carbs, no sugars, no pop, portion control.”

Tammy is truly an inspiration to us all!

Tammy Slaton shows off her cooking skills

Between her health and weight-loss surgery, Tammy’s diet is somewhat limited, but that doesn’t mean she can’t whip up a mean meal.

Last month, Tammy showed off some of her cooking skills to her Instagram followers, noting that just because she can’t eat it doesn’t mean her family doesn’t deserve to eat well.

“Even though I can’t eat much doesn’t mean my family shouldn’t eat good and I’m finally able to show off my cooking skills just cool me chef TT or chef TamTam lol 😂,” she shared in the caption.

Tammy Slaton opens up about her health and weight loss journey

Earlier this year, Tammy opened up to PEOPLE about how much work she had put in to get to where she is now, and we have to say, it’s impressive to see how much dedication Tammy has to live her best life!

She has undoubtedly made a lot of progress since her medically induced coma before her bariatric surgery.

“I wised up and got my surgery,” Slaton told PEOPLE. “I was able to make my lungs strong enough to get my trach [tracheostomy tube for breathing] out, and then recently the doctor cleared me to be off my oxygen machine during the daytime.”

“Now I only wear my oxygen at night, along with my BiPap machine,” she revealed. “I monitor my oxygen levels throughout the day and keep my machine on hand in case I need it.”

She concluded, “I’m feeling great! I’m thankful to be alive, and it’s fun to be progressing as much as I am.”

We are so proud and happy to see Tammy and her progress, especially after her health scare in 2022.

Although Tammy recently suffered the loss of her husband, it looks like the 1000-Lb. Sisters star is on the up and up regarding her progress.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus.