Tammy Slaton defends her filtered photos as critics urge her to stop

Listen up people because Tammy Slaton has a public service announcement for the critics complaining about her use of filters.

A frustrated Tammy took to social media recently and responded to the ongoing comments on her photos.

She told the critics that if they have a problem with what she chooses to post online, then they should simply unfollow her.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star has been sharing a lot of photos on social media recently, with newfound confidence since her dramatic weight loss.

Most of her images are close-ups of her face, and yes, she loves a good filter, but a consistent theme in the comment section of her posts is remarks from people urging her to stop.

However, the 37-year-old just made it clear that’s not going to happen, so maybe it’s time to let that dream go.

Tammy Slaton claps back at critics over her filtered snaps and says ‘it’s my profile’

If it’s one remark you can expect to see every time Tammy shares a photo with her 580,000 Instagram followers, it’s this: “Stop with the filters.”

However, the TLC personality has grown frustrated with the constant comments over and over, so she finally issued a response.

The simple answer to the requests from followers is No. Tammy has absolutely no intention of going filter-free, so you might as well get used to it.

In a recent video online, which she captioned, “Over this stupid filter bull crap,” she issued a message for the critics.

“I keep seeing everybody say ‘stop using filters…listen, I am not trying to be rude, but it’s my profile,” she noted.

“If I like using the filters, I will. If you got a problem with it…” Then bye, Tammy gestured with her hand. “Plain and simple. It’s my profile.”

Critics urge the 1000-Lb. Sisters star to stop using filters

The reality TV star got some support after making her point in the video, as people came to her defense and argued that it was her page to do as she pleased.

However, before her recent post, Tammy had shared a slew of filtered images, and she got some backlash for that — which seemingly spurred her to make the video.

“Those filters do not look good. Better off showing you. Not being mean but you can tell it’s not the person picture. Never got why ppl use them,” wrote one commenter.

“Omg, Tham filters need A MUCH NEEDED REST,” said someone else.

One person claimed, “Facetune app was definitely used, you can see it in all of these. Don’t feel like you need to alter your photos. The original you, no matter what size, will always look better then the warped versions.”

Another Instagram user said, “I’d like to see ur progress without the stupid filters plz.”

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus.