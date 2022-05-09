Tammy Ly and Demi Burnett address being the ‘most hated’ online

Tammy Ly and Demi Burnett bond over being polarizing figures within Bachelor Nation. Pic credit: ABC

Demi Burnett and Tammy Ly amassed their fair share of fans and haters since joining The Bachelor franchise.

The two outspoken ladies have befriended each other, and neither holds back when discussing their issues with The Bachelor and clapping back at critics.

Recently, Demi and Tammy made a video to address the hatred they receive online.

Demi Burnett and Tammy Ly team up against Reddit haters

Demi Burnett shared a video on TikTok featuring her BIP costar Tammy Ly.

The video aimed to declare that Demi was more hated on the Reddit platform than Tammy.

In the video. Demi and Tammy mouth audio that states, “Nobody is better than the original.”

Tammy points to Demi as the original ‘most hated’ Bachelor Nation member as the blonde BIP star dances.

Demi captioned the post, “There can only be one most hated on Reddit,” while tagging Tammy and including the hashtag #bachelornation.

Demi is known to receive a lot of hate and critique as she unabashedly offers up her thoughts on social media.

Taking more time to address haters and trolls, Demi shared another TikTok that captured how she feels about trolls in her comments.

Text over the video read, “when the trolls start coming into the comments section.”

In the video, Demi mouths audio, suggesting that she didn’t ask nor care what trolls have to say.

@demigoddesspod go back under your bridge pls and thank you 🥰 ♬ original sound – moschinodorito

Demi and Tammy also recently linked up on Demi’s podcast to air out their frustrations with the franchise.



As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Tammy Ly had announced that she would be done with the franchise once her contract ended and felt there was a lot of mistreatment of certain Bachelor Nation stars behind the scenes.

Demi agreed with those sentiments on her podcast, where she suggested there’s a hierarchy within Bachelor Nation, and some don’t like to see a star that’s seemingly ‘beneath them’ doing better than them.

How did Demi Burnett and Tammy Ly gain haters?

Demi Burnett debuted on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor,

Demi was one of the biggest personalities in the house and got into several spats with the other women from her season.

Demi then appeared on two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, where she also stirred the pot. She seemed to be focused solely on causing drama during her stint on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

Viewers were not always amused by Demi’s many outlandish and over-the-top antics on the show, which caused Demi to experience online critique.

Tammy Ly appeared in the following season of The Bachelor with Peter Weber.

Tammy seemed to rat on other women or put them down, which didn’t always sit well with viewers. Critics also slammed Tammy after she appeared to ditch Aaron Clancy for Thomas Jacobs, only for Thomas to later ditch her on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

After their many ups and downs within the franchise, it seems Demi and Tammy are embracing their polarizing reputations as they move on to new ventures.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.