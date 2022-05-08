Demi Burnett says she ‘made’ her season of The Bachelor and was the comic relief

Demi Burnett talks about being herself. Pic credit: ABC

Demi Burnett caught the eyes of Bachelor Nation fans when she first appeared on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. With her high-pitched laugh, outgoing personality, and bluntness, Demi made quite the impression on everyone in the franchise and viewers at home.

As she continued on Bachelor in Paradise, and began the very first same-sex relationship in the show’s televised history, Demi put it all out there for the world to see.

While it didn’t work out with her girlfriend, Kristian Haggerty in the end, Demi has continued to put her life in the spotlight on her new podcast show, DemiGoddess.

Demi Burnett chats about fame with vlogger Dave Neal

On her most recent episode, Demi had Bachelor Nation vlogger, Dave Neal, as her guest on the show. Dave asked Demi how she coped with being recognized from the franchise and wanting to be known outside of the show.

He went on to say that whether she continues with the franchise and goes on another show, or she doesn’t, the fact remains that many people only know Demi from those times and those shows.

Demi then interrupts Dave and asks, “Can I be honest? I really don’t think about it that much like a lot of people do. They think about disassociating themselves with The Bachelor, being better than The Bachelor, being different.”

She then responded by saying, “I don’t think about that. I am thinking about other things, like what I should be doing next, and what I’m doing in the moment. I guess I am present.”

Demi stated that being present is her new thing and her goal in life. She wants to live in the moment, and she is so busy with her podcast, her social media influencing, and so many other things, that she doesn’t have time to focus on her past with The Bachelor.

She declared, “I’m not really worried about whether or not I’m associated with The Bachelor.”

Demi explains why she doesn’t care about The Bachelor association

Demi then went on to ask a rhetorical question aloud, as she inquired, “But you know why that could be?” She went on to answer her own question as she claimed, “Because I had such a distinct role on The Bachelor. Like, it was like, ‘Oh yeah, I was on The Bachelor, but like, I made the f****ng season! Like, I was the comic relief, like I was proud of me on The Bachelor during Colton’s season. I was great TV … there’s no shame in that.”

For the full podcast episode of DemiGoddess with Demi and guest, Dave Neal, click here.

While Demi has had a rough go at times lately, with her social isolation, past alcohol addiction, anxiety, and diagnosis of autism, she has seemed to thrive on her podcast, where she can truly be herself and give her thoughts and opinions to her listeners and viewers.

