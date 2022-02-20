The Bachelor: Demi Burnett reveals she just found out she’s autistic

Demi Burnett reveals to fans that she was recently diagnosed with autism. Pic credit: ABC

Demi Burnett, a past contestant on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, and on Bachelor in Paradise, became the first-known bisexual person to be a part of the show’s franchise.

She was also the first to come out as having a same-sex relationship on national television during the show’s history.

The Bachelor alum Demi Burnett shares new autism diagnosis

Demi just came out in another way recently, too. According to Demi’s Instagram this weekend, she has now come out as having an autism spectrum disorder, meaning she is on the spectrum for having autism.

She revealed to Bachelor Nation and viewers that she had a psychological evaluation done, and it came to the conclusion that Demi is autistic. Her caption for the photos and information she posted revealed her diagnosis, “MAYBE A TRIGGER WARNING I DON’T KNOW BUT HEADS UP.”

This was to let people know that reading her post and looking at the pictures, may trigger something in others who are dealing with this disorder themselves or have a loved one who is.

Demi went on to write, “There is a huge stigma when it comes to autism. I encourage you to be open minded and accepting. Swipe for some ‘memes’ that might be helpful when dealing with an autistic person.”

She continued, “all I want is to have a better quality of life ❤️ I will share more on my story of my evaluation and how I got to this point and all of my pain and struggles along the way. I want to make sure anyone who is/was feeling like me can know you really aren’t alone. It can get better! And most importantly it isn’t your fault ❤️”

How did Bachelor Nation and other viewers react to Demi’s news?

Fans and Bachelor Nation alums took to Demi’s post in support and love as they commented about how proud they are of her.

The first two to comment were Elizabeth Corrigan, a contestant from this season of The Bachelor and Maurissa Gunn, from Peter Weber’s season. Elizabeth showed her support by posting a red heart for Demi, and Maurissa wrote, “I love you so much. I’m so proud of you. You’re the most amazing person ever. [red heart emoji]”

Another viewer commented, “My girl [purple heart emoji] proud of you for always being so open, candid and authentic,” as one other posted, “So proud of you always being so brave and strong. A real a** person and that’s why I love you [red heart emoji].”

Fans know that Demi has been having a rough time lately, as she has talked about her emotional breakdowns, social anxiety, and not being able to sleep or get out.

How has Demi been doing since being diagnosed?

It had seemed that Demi was doing better more recently as she took to Instagram to let fans know how much more like herself she had been in the past couple of weeks.

As well as posting the words that she did, Demi included information about the autism spectrum, how to support those who are autistic, traits of autism and their symptoms, definitions of the disorder, realizations of having autism and others’ perceptions, and how to live and understand living with autism.

