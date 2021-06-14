Sweet Home Sextuplets: The Waldrops’ weekend was full of ‘laughing their heads off’ and someone ended up in stitches

Eric and Courtney Waldrop of Sweet Home Sextuplets had a weekend full of ups and downs. Pic credit: TLC

Courtney Waldrop of Sweet Home Sextuplets shared some events from her family’s weekend and while one had them “laughing their heads off,” another one landed them in the emergency room.

The Waldrop family, with nine kids, always has something going on, whether it’s playing sports, celebrating birthdays, or just hanging out on the family’s sprawling property.

On Sunday afternoon, Courtney shared a video of her dad, Gerry, affectionately called Popsie by his grandkids.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The sextuplets’ Popsie gave the Waldrops a good laugh

In the video, Popsie tried to dunk a kickball into a basketball net. The song Wanna Be A Baller by Lil’ Troy played in the background as the hilarious video replayed in slow motion.

Courtney told her followers, “We have laughed our heads off at this…Popsie TRYING to dunk on a 7 1/2ft goal in his button up shirt and his navy slacks🤣🤣🤣🤣 and I just noticed while watching this video it’s a Kickball😂😂😂😂 it’s not even a basketball!! Lawd help us all🤣”

One of the Waldrop kids became the first to get stitches over the weekend

In two more posts from Sunday, Courtney revealed that one of her and Eric’s sextuplets, daughter Rivers McCall, 3, earned herself a trip to the emergency room.

Courtney shared pics with her followers, showing Rivers with a deep gash under her chin. Courtney explained what happened in her caption.

“Well we ended last Summer with our first [broken] arm and now we’ve started this Summer with our first ever stitches…and I’m sure many more in our future. How we’ve dodged a broken bone and stitches until this past year is really amazing!!! But we’ve now survived our first in both categories🙈”

Somehow, with a total of nine kids, the Waldrops have avoided any of the kids getting stitches until now. Courtney and Eric share son Saylor, 12, twin sons Wales and Bridge, 9, and sextuplets Blu, Layke, Tag, Rivers, Rayne and Rawlings, 3.

“Sweet little Rivers fell as the was getting out of the shower. She had just said “look Daddy”…..as she did one of her little dance moves and Eric said “don’t do that you’re going to slip” and within 1 second she slipped😩 and boy did it gash her chin good like. But all is good now!!! Stitched up and headed home!!🙌🏻”

Rivers was buckled into her car seat in one pic, looking calm and brave as her parents drove her to the emergency room to get stitches.

In another snap, Rivers held a paper towel on her laceration with her eyes closed. Courtney also captured pics of Rivers at the hospital, with blood on her shirt from the accident.

Rivers was a champ when it came to getting stitches

The sweet preschooler smiled for a pic from her hospital bed and showed off her stitches like a champ. Eric and Courtney each took turns posing with Rivers for pics.

Eric held his daughter’s hand as they walked out of the hospital together, as Rivers kept a smile on her face. She finally passed out on the car ride home, with her stuffed animal by her side.

Courtney and Rivers shared a sweet moment

Courtney also shared a video of Rivers on her way to the hospital. Courtney asked her daughter Rivers, 3, where they were headed and what was going to happen.

Rivers bravely told the camera that she slipped and fell getting out of the shower and that she was on her way to the hospital to get stitches.

In a sweet moment, Courtney told Rivers that she was sorry for what happened to her and that she loved her. Rivers sweetly replied to her mom, “I love you, too.”

It looks like fans of Sweet Home Sextuplets can finally look forward to the show’s return. Last week, Courtney revealed that she would be making an announcement about the show’s return “soon.”

Sweet Home Sextuplets is currently on hiatus.