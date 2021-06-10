Sweet Home Sextuplets: Courtney Waldrop teases the show’s return, says it’s coming ‘soon’

Courtney Waldrop of Sweet Home Sextuplets teased fans when she told them she’d soon be making an announcement about the return of the show. Pic credit: TLC

Courtney Waldrop, star and matriarch of Sweet Home Sextuplets, revealed that an announcement is coming “soon” regarding the return of the show.

On Tuesday, Courtney shared a post with her 507k followers on Instagram about living the farm life.

She posted a series of several pics, including some of the kids with their dad, Eric, stepping up to pet some of their cows, a pic of Courtney with the six sextuplets surrounding her as she knelt down in the grass, and another pic of over a dozen cows posing in the field.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Waldrops live on 40 acres and own both cattle and sheep, with 20 of those acres operating as a working sheep farm.

There were also pics of the girls, Rivers, Rayne and Rawlings, swinging from long tree branches, and the babies gathered near a tree.

Courtney wrote along with her post, “Farm life is the best!!🐄🐄🐄 now we need some pigs, goats and chickens and we’ll have it all covered😝🐖🐐🐓”

Courtney’s followers wanted answers

The mom of nine was answering fan comments on one of her posts when fans began asking about the return of the show.

Sweet Home Sextuplets hasn’t aired since October 2020 when Season 3 left fans wondering how the Waldrops would deal with the pandemic with nine kids.

“When is your show coming back?? We miss y’all so much!” asked one of Courtney’s followers.

Courtney’s followers wanted answers about the return of her show. Pic credit: @gods_divine_nine/Instagram

Courtney thanked the fan and gave a hint about a return date for the show. She replied, “thank you!!❤️❤️going to announce soon[.]”

“yaaayy,” was the fan’s response to Courtney’s answer.

Fans want to know when they can expect Season 4 of the show. Pic credit: @@gods_divine_nine/Instagram

When will Season 4 of Sweet Home Sextuplets return?

Another fan of the show asked Courtney in the comments, “When will a new season start on TLC?”

The 38-year-old TLC star answered, “@mmvenegas going to announce soon!!”

While fans of the show are awaiting official word from the network about Sweet Home Sextuplets’ return, they can follow Courtney on social media for updates on their large brood.

Courtney, Eric and the kids have plenty to keep them busy

The big boys, Saylor, Wales, and Bridge, have been busy with baseball recently, which the Waldrops take very seriously. The sextuplets often tag along to watch their older brothers’ games.

Courtney loves sharing her kids’ lives with her fans, and posts plenty of pics and videos when she can. She recently shared that her husband, Eric, was able to come home for lunch to partake in a water gun fight with their kids.

Courtney also continues to share her jewelry line on social media, where fans can purchase the same earrings and bracelets that Courtney wears on the show.

Sweet Home Sextuplets is currently on hiatus.