Sweet Home Sextuplets’ Courtney Waldrop shares update after laying ‘Popsie’ to rest

It’s been a week since Courtney Waldrop announced her father, Gerry “Popsie” Hill, passed away.

The Sweet Home Sextuplets star updated fans on the family through social media after the TLC show quit airing.

Popsie’s death came as a shock, especially after Courtney had updated just one day prior that he would be returning home to begin hospice, and the doctor had given him roughly two months to live.

Initially, there was hope he would be transferred to the hospital, where he died, to get stronger for a lung transplant. Popsie had been battling lung issues and was in the hospital to get things back under control.

Unfortunately, they discovered his lungs weren’t the only issue. His heart needed an operation, and he wasn’t strong enough. That’s why he was to begin hospice when he arrived back home.

But Popsie never made it.

Courtney Waldrop shares update after Popsie’s burial

On Instagram, Courtney Waldrop updated followers, revealing Gerry “Popsie” Hill had been laid to rest.

Over the weekend, the family gathered to pay their final respects to Popsie. Courtney shared a carousel of photos from the wake and the subsequent burial, highlighting that her husband and older boys served as pallbearers for her dad.

She captioned the share, in part, “Yesterday we laid my sweet Daddy to rest. This past week has been so hard. One of the hardest things we’ve ever gone through. And I know a piece of our heart will be missing until we see my Daddy again. But yesterday at my Daddy’s funeral there was a peace. A peace I had not felt until yesterday.”

Courtney Waldrop shares sweet thing children did for Popsie

In the Instagram post, Courtney Waldrop shared that her children signed a photo of themselves to lay in the casket with Popsie.

He was also so proud of his grandchildren and had helped Courtney and Eric so much when the sextuplets were born. He was a huge part of the show, with TLC even giving confessionals to him and his wife.

The Sweet Home Sextuplets star revealed that all nine children took part in the photo signing, and she captured some of those moments in the carousel she shared.

Courtney thanked everyone for the love and prayers sent to her and her family. She revealed that they were felt by her family.

She loved her father beyond measure. It was apparent on the reality TV show and social media.

Sweet Home Sextuplets can be streamed on Disovery+.