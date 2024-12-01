Sweet Home Sextuplets’ Courtney Waldrop reveals father’s death: ‘He has gained his wings’

Courtney Waldrop shared the sad news that her father passed away.

It’s only been a week since the reality TV star pleaded with followers to pray for her daddy as he was being transferred to a different hospital.

Sweet Home Sextuplets viewers met Popsie while the family was filming their TLC show.

He was warm and kind, often getting a kick out of what the Waldrop kids were up to at any given time.

Earlier this weekend, Courtney revealed that despite being transferred to a second hospital where they had hoped he would gain strength to be added to the donor list for his lungs, that wasn’t the case.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

As such, Popsie was scheduled to be discharged and sent home with hospice care as he finished out his final days.

Courtney Waldrop announces Popsie’s passing

On Instagram, Courtney Waldrop found the strength to share the news her father had passed.

She wrote, in part, “My Daddy is now rejoicing at the feet of Jesus. He has gained his wings, a new set of lungs, and a perfect heart. He has a perfect body now and no more pain.”

Courtney went on to talk about her father and how he was quoting scripture and spreading the gospel at the hospital he was moved to.

The family wanted him to come home so badly, but he didn’t make it out of the hospital to be transferred before he was called home.

She ended the lengthy caption by writing, “love you Daddy and we love you Popsie more than anything. We will see you soon Daddy🤍🕊️🤍.”

Courtney Waldrop was hopeful for more memories before the end

When the Sweet Home Sextuplets star shared the update that Popsie would be coming home on hospice, there was hope more memories would be made in the time he was allotted.

The doctor gave him two months to live, but Courtney Waldrop acknowledged that could change because only God would know when his homecoming would be.

That day was today.

While Courtney, her husband, and their children will be mourning the loss of a man who they loved and admired, she is taking comfort in knowing he is whole again and that he is no longer struggling.

In the coming days, the family will likely have more emotional moments as they navigate life without Popsie and what their new normal will be.

We send our sincerest condolences to Courtney and her family on the loss of Popsie.

Sweet Home Sextuplets can be streamed on Discovery+.