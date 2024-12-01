Sweet Home Sextuplets’ Courtney Waldrop shares devastating update on Popsie

Courtney Waldrop and her family were hoping for a Thanksgiving miracle for her father, who is lovingly called “Popsie.”

Sweet Home Sextuplets viewers will remember Courtney’s dad (and mom) from their time on the show. They often helped with the sextuplets, providing a great support system for Courtney and her husband, Eric Waldrop.

Last weekend, Courtney reached out to followers asking for prayers for Popsie as he was being transferred to a new hospital.

His health had been failing for quite some time, and they had hoped the transfer would allow him to gain stamina and get in line for a lung transplant.

She promised an update would come when things were settled, as they expected her father to spend a few days in the ICU to get stabilized.

Courtney made good on her promise, but it wasn’t the news the family had hoped would come.

Courtney Waldrop gives an update on ‘Popsie’

Taking to Instagram, Sweet Home Sextuplets star Courtney Waldrop updated her followers on her father’s condition.

Accompanying the update was a photo of Popsie with all of the Waldrop children surrounding his bed.

Courtney wrote, in part, “I wanted to update you all on my Daddy. You’ve all been so kind to pray, let me know you are thinking of him, and ask about him.”

Unfortunately, not only are Popsie’s lungs failing, but so is his heart. In the current condition he is in, he wouldn’t be able to withstand major surgery. That also makes him ineligible to be on the transplant list for lungs.

Popsie will be released from the hospital to return home with hospice care in place. Courtney revealed the doctor gave him two months to live, but they believe that only God knows the “time and day.”

Courtney Waldrop asks for prayers as they move through the next steps

The mom of nine asked for prayers, writing, “I just ask that you pray that these upcoming days will be filled with a lot of wonderful time together. Memorable time for my children and Popsie.”

As the next several weeks pass, Courtney and Eric Waldrop will likely spend most of their time with their children and her parents. She wants her kids to be with Popsie as much as possible, hanging on to the possibility that it could be longer than two months.

Courtney said her father was adamant she was transparent with her followers about his prognosis going forward, as he has felt the prayers from everyone.

Popsie will head home from the hospital, determined to live the best life with the time he has left.

Sweet Home Sextuplets can be streamed on Discovery+.