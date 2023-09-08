Sutton Stracke won’t be betting it on blonde, takes aim at Erika Jayne’s ‘$1’ Las Vegas residency

Erika Jayne has been supported by several The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members, but Sutton Stracke wasn’t among them.

Now, she’s making it known that she doesn’t plan to take in the discount Las Vegas residency either.

If anyone else wants to go, though, Sutton says she can afford to pay for the show — for quite a few people.

Erika’s Las Vegas residency was never going to pull premium ticket prices like Adele or Usher, but now we’re learning that the RHOBH star can’t even fill the sits with the previously advertised tickets starting at $69.50.

Recent reports claim that tickets to Erika’s show have been found on resale sites for as low as $7 each. Monsters and Critics looked at StubHub and found them selling as low as $14 each for one of her September shows.

Sutton was told that tickets had been resold for as low as $1, but even that bargain price isn’t enough to get her to fill one of Erika Jayne’s seats despite making up with her RHOBH foe earlier this year.

Sutton Stracke ‘too busy’ to support Erika Jayne

Sutton seemed to enjoy taking aim at Erika Jayne’s Bet It All on Blonde residency during an appearance on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast taping on Thursday with RHOA alum Cynthia Bailey.

Hosts Evan Real and Danny Murphy told Sutton that tickets to Erika’s show were selling for just $1 last weekend and asked if that was a lot enough price for her to check out the Las Vegas residency.

Cynthia said she wanted to check out the show and asked Sutton if she wanted to see it. “I’m very busy this fall,” she said before doubling down, “I’m busy.”

That’s when Sutton gestured to the live audience during the filming and asked, “Would everyone like to go to the Erika Jayne concert? Because I think I can swing it.”

During the chat, Sutton took another jab at Erika over a comment the Pretty Mess singer made about Sutton being “messy” on the upcoming RHOBH season.

“That’s because she had a lobotomy, and she wasn’t talking.” Sutton quipped. “Somebody had to talk!”

Based on all the shade, it’s looking like maybe Sutton and Erika’s truce was very short-lived.

Erika Jayne blasted over her version of Madonna’s Material Girl

Sutton Stracke’s shade came right on the heels of another blow for Erika Jayne.

At a recent show, she covered Madonna’s Material Girl, and it was a disaster.

For her version, Erika stood in the center of the stage and sang a nasal version of Madonna’s classic while men in tuxedos paraded around her.

A snippet of the performance was shared online, and no one seemed impressed. It was so hard to watch, and we can’t help but think this is why her ticket prices are plummeting.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.