Sutton Stracke and Meredith Marks are the duo we didn’t know we needed

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City produced the duo we didn’t know we needed.

Sutton Stracke and Meredith Marks did a little shopping and shared a meal.

Both fashionistas, the duo rocked some Gucci during their private shopping experience, and that’s not all.

Along with the photo, the RHOBH star teased there was more to come from the “power duo.”

Is there a collab in the works between Sutton and Meredith?

The blonde captioned the photo, “Work hard play hard. A little #shopping @gucci with @meredithmarks after a work lunch. More to come from this power duo!! Thank you @gskoglundla for arranging a great shopping experience 😽 #rhobh💎 + #rhoslc.”

Bravo fans are here for RHOBH meets RHOSLC collab

After The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke shared the photo with The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks, the comment section lit up with praise for the duo.

One follower wrote, “I don’t know a better duo.”

Another said, “Girrrrlll I thought that was Vyle for a sec 😂 Whew!” They were referring to what some call Kyle Richards. Fortunately, it was Meredith in the photo with Sutton, not Kyle.

Finally, another commenter said, “[queen crown emoji] Queens of Fashion [queen crown emoji] Do a collab; we are here for it!”

What’s happening with Sutton Stracke and Meredith Marks?

Sutton Stracke’s post hinted that she and Meredith Marks are working on something, and she even included that more was coming from the power duo.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills recently ended after Sutton had a tough season with Erika Jayne projecting her anger onto her. The petite blonde held up well but dished out some hard truths during the reunion.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently airing, and Meredith Marks is still reeling from what happened during Lisa Barlow’s hot mic moment. Meredith has remained on the outs with her former BFF, but it looks like she and Sutton may have struck up something new.

Hopefully, in the coming weeks, Sutton and Meredith will reveal what they are working on. Both are staunch supporters of the LGBTQIA community and fashion icons among their cast. They know what is hot and not, so a collaboration would be amazing.

Sutton Stracke and Meredith Marks are truly the duo we didn’t even know we needed.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.