RHOSLC: Meredith Marks never ‘fully trusted’ Lisa Barlow

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks hasn’t forgiven Lisa Barlow. Pic credit: Bravo

No fan of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City could ever forget Lisa Barlow’s jaw-dropping hot mic moment when she tore into her ex-BFF Meredith Marks.

Was it even a hot mic moment? Meredith has her opinion on that.

She believes that Lisa knew exactly what she was doing. She pointed out that after her rant, she opened the door and threw the mic to the producer as if it was all calculated.

A few months have passed, and Meredith is sharing her feelings on the Season 2 dramatic moment and where she stands with Lisa now.

Meredith exclusively told Page Six that she never “fully trusted” Lisa, even when they were close friends.

She said that Lisa would speak badly about other people to her, and that made her very uncomfortable.

She revealed that, looking back, “There were red flags. There were reasons I was concerned about confiding in her.”

Meredith Marks can’t move on from what Lisa Barlow did

Lisa apologized during the reunion and said she was just venting. However, Meredith explained to Page Six that she still doesn’t know what she did to warrant such wrath from Lisa.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She admitted it would be hard to trust her moving forward, especially since she didn’t trust her all that much to begin with.

She said, “I still don’t really, from that moment, seeing that played back, understand what could’ve happened that would justify that kind of behavior to spew hate and lies about me?”

Viewers will have to wait and see if their friendship can be mended.

Meredith Marks repeats rumors about Lisa Barlow

In the trailer for Season 3 of RHOSLC, viewers can hear Meredith say, “You are talking about everyone else, fair game!”

They also saw Meredith bring up rumors about Lisa. She told Whitney Rose, “I just heard that she was doing favors to help get places to pick up Vida Tequila.”

Later Whitney is seen saying in front of Lisa that Meredith told her she did, “Sexual favors.”

Like Lisa said in the trailer, “Retaliation is a B**h.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City returns Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 9/8c on Bravo