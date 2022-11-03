Sutton Stracke in yellow minidress snaps a photo with Chucky

Sutton Stracke posed with a Chucky doll for Halloween. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke posed with a terrifying Chucky doll to promote her appearance in the new series on USA Network and SyFy.

She wore an off-the-shoulder bright yellow fitted dress with puffed sleeves and decorative bows, which showed off her petite figure and enviably tiny legs.

Accessorizing the dress with a simple necklace and bracelet, she looked down at the doll with a slightly scared smile. The doll is dressed in bright blue patterned overalls and cute shoes, with red hair and huge blue eyes, but is far from attractive in the Chucky franchise.

As Sutton herself puts it, in her typical Southern way, “This is my most favorite costume I’ve ever worn! #happyhalloween (slightly scared of #chuckyseries).”

She has worn this dress before on her Instagram page, accessorized with an incredible pair of floral-decorated sunglasses.

Sutton, 50, has a small cameo role in the new series, starring alongside her friend, Jennifer Tilly, her first time acting in a TV production. She admits that Chucky is scary but not as terrifying as Erika Jayne after the infamous dinner party scene.

Sutton’s sense of style

Stracke is famous for her style but was less than impressed by Chucky’s fashion choices.

“He has the worst hairdo I’ve ever seen in my life,” she said. “He has the worst sense of fashion. The overalls are awful. That striped shirt — he is awful-looking.”

She suggested he might look better in something from her fashion boutique, The Sutton Concept.

Sutton dates Sanjit again

In an earlier post on her Instagram page, Sutton rocked a cowgirl look when she attended a @boo2bullying gala, the proceeds of which go towards suicide prevention and school programs.

Perhaps influenced by the popular series Yellowstone, she wore denim cut-offs with a skull-embossed Western belt and a white lacy shirt. She looked like the perfect cowgirl, covering that with a black blazer-style jacket and finishing it off with turquoise beads wrapped around her neck and a brown cowboy hat.

And her on-off date, Sanjit Das, accompanied her dressed as Austin Powers, fuelling rumors that they are seeing each other again.

It’s somewhat of a miracle that Sanjit agreed to a second date after the awkwardness of their first, where Sutton wore a strange cat sweater and repeatedly scratched her foot. After asking him whether he would like to meet again, Sanjit silently sipped his drink, but he had clearly changed his mind about Sutton.