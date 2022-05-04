Susie Evans shows love to The Bachelor costar Kate Gallivan 

Susie Evans writes a sweet message to her friend and The Bachelor Season 26 costar. Pic credit: ABC

Susie Evans came out the victor on The Bachelor Season 26 by being lead Clayton Echard’s final choice.

Along with a romantic relationship, Susie also gained many friendships with the women from her season.

Recently, Susie took some time to shower praise on her The Bachelor Season 26 costar and friend Kate Gallivan.

Susie Evans calls Kate Gallivan an ‘absolute babe’

Susie Evans took to her Instagram Stories to show Kate Gallivan some love.

At one point, Kate and Susie were competitors on The Bachelor Season 26 as they both vied for Clayton’s heart, but now they appear to be pals.

Susie shared a photo of Kate smiling with her hair blowing in the wind while wearing a matching blue and green set.

Susie placed fire emojis above the photo and wrote, “Can we just take a moment for this absolute babe…let me tell you, she’s even more beautiful on the inside!”

While past seasons of The Bachelor saw lots of catty ‘mean girl’ behavior, it seems the women from Clayton’s season formed really tight bonds and enjoy lifting each other up on social media, as evidenced by Susie’s post dedicated to Kate.

Kate Gallivan shows off her sense of style at Coachella and Stagecoach

Kate Gallivan has had an eventful few weekends as she attended two of the year’s most popular music festivals.

The real estate agent with ties to the Oppenheim Group shared several photos of her trendy festival fits with friends and followers.

At Coachella, Kate bared her toned legs in a mini dress with a colorful print that included blues, oranges, and greens.

Kate accessorized the look with stark black combat boots, jewelry, and black sunglasses.

For the third day of Coachella, Kate wore a white see-through tank and a pink and white mini skirt. Kate paired the look with white cowboy boots while wearing her hair up in a casual bun.

Kate brought out the cowboy boots again while at Stagecoach, a country music festival where most attendees wear short shorts and cowboy boots.

Kate fit right in, wearing a white lace crop top, denim shorts, and white snakeskin cowboy boots.

On top of attending music festivals, Kate also recently made an appearance at the Los Angeles stop of The Bachelor Live on Stage tour.

Kate and Genevieve Parisi took the stage to talk Bachelor in Paradise as the two appeared open to joining the BIP Season 8 cast.

Time will tell if Kate Gallivan tries to find love on the next season of Bachelor in Paradise.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.