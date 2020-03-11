Survivor: Winners at War cast drops their buffs in new episode

The Survivor: Winners at War cast moved on to the next round of the competition.

Four episodes are in the books, five people have been sent to Extinction Island, and it is time for host Jeff Probst to shake up the tribes.

During the last episode, it was Tyson Apostol who got voted off Survivor. Despite being strong at camp and in the challenges, his tribe turned against him during the vote.

Through five Tribal Councils, Tyson, Natalie Anderson, Ethan Zohn, Amber Mariano, and Danni Boatwright have been eliminated from the game.

That leaves just 15 people still back at the main camps of Sele and Dakal, but the five evictees will eventually get a chance to return to the game.

Survivor: Winners at War Episode 5

On Wednesday night, for Season 40, Episode 5 of the show, the tribes are going to drop their buffs, and new tribes will be formed.

Below is a preview for the March 11 episode that has been revealed by CBS:

"Everybody drop your buffs!" How do you think this shake-up will impact the game? #Survivor pic.twitter.com/oy372Xk2K6 — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) March 10, 2020

The remaining 15 castaways will show up at the sand bar where the first episode began, already knowing what is in store for them based on their past experiences.

So what happens next? With 15 people left in the game, this may be where they become three tribes of five people each.

Other twists that have been used in the past include the show going with two tribes of seven people each and having the odd person out join the tribe that loses the next Immunity Challenge (as a replacement for the person voted out).

We will all have to tune in to the March 11 episode to find out for sure what is going to happen with the tribe split.

It could simply be that they continue to have eight people on one tribe and seven on the other tribe.

Rob Mariano in danger of getting voted off Survivor?

It’s possible to see hints in the way that the editing is done and how the production sets up each episode.

With Rob Mariano getting some screentime in the preview above, it suggests he is going to be a focal point of Season 40, Episode 5.

Does this mean that Rob could be the next person who gets voted off Survivor tonight? It would certainly be interesting to see what Amber and Rob do if they are forced to be together on Extinction Island.

The alternative, though, is that this is simply foreshadowing to where Rob gets an even stronger foothold in the game and makes some new alliances that help him get closer to that $2 million.

No matter how the episode plays out, it looks to be another exciting installment for the Survivor: Winners at War cast.

And will Sandra Diaz-Twine sit out another challenge?

Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.