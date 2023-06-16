Survivor winner getting married, reveals wedding date

Survivor 33 winner Adam Klein has a wedding date.

Adam will soon marry Kailey Lynn Maurer in a very cute final two alliance.

In December, Adam and Kailey revealed that they were engaged.

“We are ENGAGED! 4 years ago, Kailey and I met on my mom’s birthday. While playing a Survivor drinking game, of course!” Adam wrote in a post that they shared.

“We made a final 2 alliance that night that is going to last a lifetime,” he added.

Now the couple has a date for their big wedding.

“We officially have a wedding date!!! So excited to marry the love of my life next April 26 in Las Vegas!” reads a new post that Adam and Kaiely shared.

The post is accompanied by three beautiful engagement photos of the couple on a beach.

And in less than a year, the couple will probably share some great wedding photos with their followers.

Adam played Survivor twice

Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X was the first time fans met Adam Klein.

Season 33 aired in the fall of 2016 after filming in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji.

Adam won unanimously, beating out Ken McNickle and Hannah Shapiro in a 10-0 vote.

Just 25 years old at the time, Adam became the fifth person to win the show unanimously.

After his success the first time around on Survivor, Adam was invited to participate in Survivor: Winners At War.

The 40th season of Survivor featured only past winners, and a $2 million prize was on the line.

Adam finished 12th place on his second try, voting for Tony Vlachos to be the winner over Natalie Anderson and Michele Fitzgerald.

Survivor 45 to debut soon on CBS

CBS will debut a new season of its hit show in the fall of 2023.

An exact start date has not yet been revealed. But the first episode should air in September or October.

Recently the Survivor 45 cast list was leaked, allowing fans to get an early look at the new castaways.

One player is returning for a second chance, but the rest of the Survivor 45 cast is new.

Bruce Perreault is getting another shot after going home early on Survivor 44. He got injured during the first challenge and had to be medically evacuated.

And speaking about the recent season, Carson Garrett just revealed Ponderosa photos that show how much fun the jury had while filming.

Survivor 45 airs in the fall of 2023 on CBS.