Survivor star Sunday Burquest has died after appearing on Millennials vs. Gen X

Sunday Burquest played on the Survivor 33 season that aired in the fall of 2016. Pic credit: CBS

Sunday Burquest from Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X has passed away.

It was after a battle with esophageal and ovarian cancer that Sunday passed away at the age of 50.

The former youth pastor from Minnesota appeared on Survivor 33 and was part of nine challenge wins during her very memorable time on the show.

Sunday lasted 35 days on Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X, finishing in seventh place after Will Wahl flipped on her alliance.

While she didn’t make it all the way to the final three or to the winner’s circle during her only appearance on the reality competition show, Sunday was one of those castaways that were extremely well-liked by both people within the game and watching at home. That seems to be echoed in what host Jeff Probst had to say about her.

If any player were to be given a second chance to go back out to Fiji in the coming seasons, Sunday would have been one of those players that fans would have enjoyed watching play the game again.

Sunday’s daughter shares the sad news

Taking to social media, it was Sunday’s daughter, Kennedy Burquest, who shared the news about her passing. It was from there that the world of Survivor started learning about the news. This was Sunday’s second battle with cancer in the past decade.

“To my unbelievably beautiful mama,Thank you. Thank you for fighting as hard as you did for as long as you did. Thank you for being a best friend, a role model, a sister, and my mother all in one. Thank you for raising me to love Jesus, and show that love to others. That’s something you did so well. It breaks my heart to know you will never get to see me on my wedding day, or be there when I have my first kid,” wrote Kennedy when she posted a long and heart-felt message to Instagram.

“But I know you’re watching over me. Although it hurts me so bad to watch you go, I’m so happy you are happy again. I’m happy you get to be with Jesus, and see your dad. I’m happy you aren’t in pain anymore. I’m happy I got to have these past few months with you. I loved taking care of you. You’ll always be my favorite patient. I love you to heaven and back a million times. I know one day we will meet again. Until then, I’ll spend every minute missing you, and trying to make you proud. Rest easy mom, I’ll see you soon 🤍,” Kennedy finished in her note.

Survivor host Jeff Probst posts about Sunday

Following the news coming out, Survivor host Jeff Probst also took to his Twitter account to share his thoughts on Sunday Burquest.

“Sunday Burquest had one of the brightest smiles of any person to ever play Survivor. She radiated kindness and understanding to anyone lucky enough to be in her presence. She seemed to understand better than most, that life is for living, so say yes to life whenever possible. My condolences go out to her family and friends during this difficult time,” wrote Jeff on Instagram.

Survivor is currently on hiatus at CBS.