Survivor spoilers: The jury speaks about Ponderosa and who played the best game

A teaser from the Survivor 46 jury has been provided before the big season finale.

The first five members of the jury provided insight into the season and did an interview sharing what fans can expect.

Soda Thompson, Tevin Davis, Hunter McKnight, Tiffany Nicole Ervin, Venus Vafa, and Q Burdette were the first six jury members.

Two more people join the jury on finale night when the castaways get down to a final three.

Kenzie Petty, Charlie Davis, Maria Gonzalez, Liz Wilcox, and Ben Katzman are the final five people competing for that $1 million prize.

And a sneak peek for the season finale showed them getting catty with each other after Q Burdette got blindsided.

Survivor 46 jury speaks about the season

The jury had much to say about their time at Ponderosa during Season 46. Venus Vafa noted that “The unlimited food and therapy” was her favorite part of Ponderosa.

Tevin Davis loved the Fijian staff and how he bonded with them, Soda Thompson was keen on having everything “you could ever want or need” there, and Tiffany Nicole Ervin stated that it was “finally getting to speak to people and finding out who they really are.”

“Plus, the staff was amazing, and the food was great. And there were cool trees to climb,” Hunter McKnight told Entertainment Weekly in the interview.

Which jury member played the best game of Survivor?

The first five jury members were also asked which jury member played the best game. It was a difficult question since each elimination was so fresh to them. But it led to some interesting answers.

Below is a breakdown of who each jury member selected:

Tiffany picked Hunter. “He almost singlehandedly won all the team Immunity Challenges and won Individual Immunity as well,” she stated.

Tevin picked Q Burdette. “He unabashedly took the reins of the game and made people follow him,” Tevin answered.

Hunter picked Tiffany. “Objectively, I think Tiffany was playing the best game,” Hunter revealed.

Soda also picked Tiffany. “Tiffany, she was strong and smart!” she answered.

Venus picked nobody. “None of us, that’s why we’re on the jury and not in the game,” she honestly responded.

Below is a video where fans and alums weigh in on who they felt would win Survivor 46.

More from the Survivor 46 cast

The Survivor 46 season finale debuts on Wednesday, May 22. After that, it is available for streaming on Paramount+.

At home after filming the show, Kenzie Petty revealed that she is pregnant. A baby is on the way with her husband.

Venus Vafa also called her time at Ponderosa “traumatizing” during a new interview.

Soda Thompson refuted what Venus said in a social media post. It led to a feud that would have been best-suited for a Survivor Reunion Show.

Previous episodes of Survivor are available for streaming on Paramount+. Survivor 47 debuts in the fall of 2024 on CBS.

Survivor airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.