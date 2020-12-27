Survivor Season 41 cast: CBS needs a whole new group of castaways

The Survivor Season 41 cast is going to have a lot of pressure on it. And that’s not such a bad thing.

After Survivor: Winners at War, many fans have been ready to see a group of new faces on the show.

That moment has been a long time coming, as there is a growing faction of fans who are tired of the production team bringing back people who have already played the game.

That has become a familiar complaint about Big Brother on CBS as well.

Survivor Season 41 cast needs to be all fresh faces with new ideas

There is a lot that works for Survivor. The overall format of the reality competition show continues to be extremely enjoyable and host Jeff Probst still knows how to make Tribal Council intriguing and exciting each week.

However, what the show needs is some new blood. Whether it is through an entirely new cast of 18 people or the producers decide to try a new theme, it’s important to leave the first 40 seasons of the show in the past for now.

It’s time to open a new chapter on the show and this downtime is the perfect opportunity for the writers, producers, and the people behind the scenes to instill some freshness into the show.

There have been some rumors that the Survivor 41 location could shift, and that might not be a bad thing either. Giving CBS viewers something different to look at in a new setting somewhere around the world might add some more flair to the show.

And maybe now is the time to try a season with no Hidden Immunity Idols. Have the Survivor 41 cast play an all-natural game where it requires even more interpersonal gameplay than recent seasons have allowed.

Maybe there is another type of twist that producers have been considering that could work with a new set of castaways. It certainly couldn’t hurt to try something new. And that shouldn’t be Fire Tokens. Let’s be done with Fire Tokens.

When will Survivor return to CBS?

The bad news is that we still don’t know when the next season of Survivor is going to air on CBS. Production had to be completely shut down due to what is going on around the world. It led to CBS taking Survivor off of the schedule for the time being.

We all have to hope that producers can find a way to safely film the new season so that the Survivor 41 cast can start playing the game.

Until then, we also hope that the show is working hard to present something that we haven’t seen before – even if it’s just 18 new people.

Survivor is currently on hiatus at CBS.