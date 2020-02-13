Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Survivor Season 40 is off and running after CBS aired the premiere on Wednesday night.

Two of the castaways have already been voted out. They now reside on Extinction Island with the hopes of returning later in the show.

The theme of the season is an exciting one, with 20 former winners returning to compete against each other. On the line is a nice $2 million prize.

Survivor Season 40 location: Where was the show filmed this year?

This season of the show was filmed in Mamanuca Islands, Fiji. It’s a familiar location for the show, as it has been used by the production team for a while now.

For Survivor Season 33, which was called Millennials vs. Gen X, the filming was done in Fiji. In every successive season, it has remained the filming location for the reality competition show.

The reasoning for this is to keep the costs down, and it allows the production team to film consecutive seasons in the location.

While it means the views and surrounding area remains static, it still puts the contestants through a grueling 39 days of competition.

Two hours, two unforgettable challenges, and two castaways sent to the Edge of Extinction. 🔥 Watch last night's #Survivor: Winners At War premiere episode now: https://t.co/iA1I89NtEK. pic.twitter.com/uiCAxizAte — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) February 13, 2020

In the past, Survivor has been known to film seasons all over the world. That includes stops in China, Australia, and Africa. Some of the locations have been very tough to shoot in, so they only served as a way to drum up interest in a particular season.

For now, and for the foreseeable future, CBS viewers should expect the show to continue being filmed in the Mamanuca Islands.

Even if it is familiar territory, there are a lot of islands to use, and the scenery is very beautiful. Plus, it plays into the theme of getting marooned somewhere.

Survivor Season 40 continues on Wednesday nights

The season premiere showed how drama-filled and exciting the Survivor: Winners at War season could be this spring. Since all 20 of them are familiar with one another, they are bringing drama with them.

During the first episode, Sandra Diaz-Twine referenced that she was holding a grudge against Rob Mariano for not telling her that he was playing the game again. It may have been one of the reasons she targeted Amber Mariano at Tribal Council.

By the time this season ends there will be nothing left inside any player. They gave every single ounce every single day. It is… a war! #Survivor40 — Jeff Probst (@JeffProbst) February 13, 2020

Most of Survivor Season 40 was filmed in May and June 2019. It actually finished filming when CBS rolled out the episodes for Season 39 in the fall.

So, the cast and host Jeff Probst already know who makes it to the end, but not who will become the Winners at War winner at the Reunion Show this spring.

Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.