Survivor promo: Carolyn becomes a target in the new episode

Survivor 44, Episode 12 has a new TV promo that teases what’s coming up.

This is the penultimate episode of the season, set to arrive on Wednesday, May 17.

From the footage, it appears that Carolyn Wiger is about to become a target at Tribal Council.

During the last episode, Carolyn used her Immunity Idol to save Carson Garrett.

Now, Carolyn is in a vulnerable position, with no safety net to fall back on.

Is this where Yam Yam turns on his friend again after saying he wouldn’t repeat that game move?

Survivor 44, Episode 12 TV promo

A teaser trailer for the new episode of Survivor is shared below. This episode is called I’m the Bandit, and it hints heavily that one of the castaways will use that phrase.

Carson is the first person to talk in the promo, where he shares his excitement about finally being in the majority. He also talks about being able to “run this game” based on the numbers.

“I think Carolyn can win,” Yam Yam says to Carson before he talks about it breaking his heart “a little bit” that he may have to turn on her.

The one person who doesn’t have any lines in this promo is Carolyn, who has to know that she could become a target after using her Immunity Idol.

The final six castaways have an important Immunity Challenge that could impact everything else in the episode that debuts on May 17.

Survivor 44 nears the end of the road

As a reminder, the final six castaways are Yam Yam, Carson, Carolyn, Jaime Lynn Ruiz, Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt, and Lauren Harpe.

One of these castaways will win the $1 million prize during the May 24 season finale.

After Carolyn’s bold move to get Danny Massa out of the game, she removed a big competition beast, but now she may need to win that Immunity Necklace to stay alive.

As for everyone else, Jaime and Lauren know that they are in a difficult spot, and the duo from Ratu will have to make a bold move to stick together.

Meanwhile, Heidi is on an island of her own, where she keeps seeing her name being written down, and her only guarantee of safety is to win a challenge herself.

As a reminder, Heidi also still has an Immunity Idol in her possession that she found after Danny used it to save Frannie Marin. It gives her some insurance.

Important Survivor news

A new season of Survivor arrives on CBS during the fall of 2023.

A big change for Survivor 45 was also revealed, and it should come as exciting news to fans of the show.

Outside the show, Danny talked about getting targeted by Carolyn and how he felt about the bromance with Brandon Cottom.

Survivor 44 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.