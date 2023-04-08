Survivor: Is there a Hidden Immunity Idol at Tribal Council?

Survivor 44 just merged the three tribes and began a new stage of the game.

As Josh was getting voted out at Tribal Council, an interesting thing happened with one of the cameras.

When Yam Yam went to place his vote, he paused to think about what he was doing.

While Yam Yam was deep in thought, the camera panned in on the side of the chessboard.

Could this have been an intentional hint from the producers?

A theory that an Immunity Idol is right there in plain sight might have some truth.

The Survivor 44 chessboard

At each Tribal Council, a chessboard is used as a set piece when the castaways are voting.

One of the chess pieces is used to hold down some parchment paper, and the second one is actually a pen.

This means that every time someone prepares to vote, they must move pieces around. Maybe someone should have investigated a bit further.

Some Survivor fans have even taken to social media to suggest that the chessboard is important.

“Am I the only one who thinks that one of those chess pieces are somehow an advantage?” wrote a Survivor fan this week.

A Survivor fan ponders the chessboard. Pic credit: @Thoriso84588399/Twitter

“Is it me or is there an idol hidden in the voting area on #survivor this season. Something to do with the chess board.” wrote another Survivor fan.

Another Survivor fan mentions the chessboard. Pic credit: @rcmulder100/Twitter

And earlier this season, one Survivor fan wrote about how they thought it would be easy for an advantage to be placed there.

It has been noted that some of the pieces have shifted around on the board, but whether or not that was intentional has not been revealed.

Is there an advantage on the Survivor chessboard? Pic credit: @DanielFBruton/Twitter

More from Survivor

After Josh got voted out, only 11 people remained in contention for the $1 million prize.

But now that the tribes have been merged, Jeff Probst hinted at a new twist that could shake things up again.

It might be time to introduce a new Immunity Idol to the game after some previous ones have expired.

Here is a breakdown of who holds a Real Survivor Immunity Idol ahead of Episode 7.

Fans should also be tuning in to the new podcast hosted by Jeff Probst. He uses it to reveal details about the show.

One thing that Jeff revealed is that cheating is allowed on Survivor, shocking a lot of fans.

Survivor 44 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.