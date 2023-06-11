Survivor host Jeff Probst shot down fan idea of ‘first boot’ season

Survivor fans have many ideas about how to make the game better.

Sometimes an idea gets picked up by the production team, while others get shot down.

One idea that keeps coming up is to have the first person eliminated from each season of Survivor come back.

Having a season with only people who were eliminated first would give them all a second chance at winning the $1 million prize.

During an episode of his new podcast (On Fire with Jeff Probst), he briefly addressed bringing back “first boot” contestants.

And in an interesting twist, the first person eliminated during Survivor 44 is now a member of the Survivor 45 cast.

Jeff Probst won’t do a ‘first boot’ season of Survivor

Each season of Survivor has a castaway who gets eliminated first.

Sometimes that first elimination is an unlucky development, like with Bruce Perreault on Survivor 44.

Bruce was medically evacuated after hitting his head in a challenge. He wanted to keep playing but had to leave Fiji to get checked out.

But not everyone who goes home first is a Bruce on Survivor. On numerous occasions, the first person sent packing has been bad at the game. Inviting them back might not yield positive results.

And Jeff has also noted that older castaways have gone home first. Some former players are now too old to return to the show.

A theme revolving around the first person to lose each season is also a hard sell to some fans.

If the producers think a person sent home has a good narrative, they will get invited back. But Jeff sees no real reason to try to have 18 first boots play on a season of their own.

More Survivor news and notes

A new season of Survivor is coming to CBS in the fall of 2023.

The start date hasn’t been revealed, but it should arrive near the end of September or early October.

CBS made the new episodes 90 minutes long, providing fans with longer installments each week.

And Survivor 45 episodes will be followed by a new season of The Amazing Race on Wednesday nights.

Below is a link to the final episode from On Fire with Jeff Probst Season 1. In it, Jeff sat down with Yam Yam Arocho, Carson Garrett, and Carolyn Wiger.

And speaking of Carolyn, she is selling some expensive Cameos to fans.

Casting for future seasons of Survivor is also open, so people hoping to compete can put in an application now.

Survivor 45 airs in the fall of 2023 on CBS.