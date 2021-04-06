Survivor host Jeff Probst doing Cameo videos for fans, charity

Jeff Probst returns as the host of Survivor for fall 2021 season. Pic credit: CBS

Jeff Probst is back as the host for Survivor 41 and Survivor 42, but in his spare time, he is also still doing Cameo videos for fans of the show.

Not only are these Cameos an exciting way for fans to interact with one another through the help of Probst, it is a great way for the long-time reality competition show host to give back.

For readers who aren’t sure what Cameo is, it is a website that is set up for celebrities to send personalized messages. A lot of notable people use the site now, including actress Lindsay Lohan, Big Brother legend Janelle Pierzina, and even Jeff Probst.

The way that it works is that a fan requests a message from the celebrity and picks a topic for them to cover. It can be as simple as wishing someone a happy birthday or as involved as asking the celebrity to leave them some advice. The celebrity then creates that video message and sends it off.

Jeff Probst on Cameo

When it comes to Probst and his use of Cameo, he does it to help raise money for charity. When we last heard what charity he is trying to help out, it was St. Jude’s and then COVID-related charities. So, when people request a message from him through Cameo, it’s not only fun, but it also helps out a good cause.

Below is an example of a Cameo that one fan received from Probst:

Got a fantastic Cameo from Jeff Probst from Survivor for Christmas from my lovely wife Sandy, proceeds going to Covid charities. He dished out some awesome casting and life in general advice, and said the classic lines from the show. Amazing gift, thank you @JeffProbst #Survivor pic.twitter.com/Wo4tdx8iw3 — MURF (@HacheyMurray) December 28, 2020

When it comes to getting a Cameo from Jeff Probst, his specific site states that a five-hour response is an average and that there is an option to also receive the message within 24 hours of the request. Typically, the requests are completed within seven days, and when the request is completed, the site e-mails and texts a link to view, share, or download the Cameo.

For fans of the show who can’t get enough of Survivor, this could be a great gift to celebrate a significant event. It’s also really fun because the video can be saved and then watched again and again.

Survivor 41 and Survivor 42 on the way

Recently, Probst also updated fans on Survivor 41. Production has resumed in Fiji and a new cast of competitors are getting ready to battle it out for the $1 million prize. The production team will also be filming back-to-back seasons, presumably to give CBS content to air in the fall of 2021 and spring of 2022. That’s how close we are to seeing the next season of Survivor in primetime.

I'm pumped to bring some #Survivor love to our young Survivor fans who are stuck at home through @BookCameo! All proceeds will be donated to @nokidhungry! https://t.co/fKP05fFxiT pic.twitter.com/UjeVvwyj7D — Jeff Probst (@JeffProbst) March 18, 2020

Survivor is currently on hiatus at CBS.