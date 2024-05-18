Survivor deleted scene revealed what Q Burdette planned to eat as his first meal when returning home

Q Burdette had a plan for his first meal upon returning to his home from Fiji.

A Reward Challenge impacted him in a big way during Survivor 46, because it stuck with him while the game continued.

In a new Survivor 46 deleted scene, Q, Ben Katzman, and Maria Gonzalez are shown relaxing after returning to camp from a new Reward Challenge.

Charlie Davis had just won a meal of Chinese takeout food and invited Kenzie Petty and Liz Wilcox to join him.

Q put on a brave face, claiming he didn’t even miss out on anything, stating that the Chinese food wasn’t as good as what he got from Applebee’s.

“I didn’t miss it so much,” Q said about the Chinese takeout. “Because it wasn’t really getting, juicy, you know, shakes, or, you know, they didn’t have [mozarella] sticks and chicken wings and shrimp like I had at Applebess’s. So I didn’t miss much.”

As every Survivor fan remembers, Q won a feast from Applebee’s and invited Maria, Ben, and Tiffany Ervin to enjoy it.

Q Burdette talks about getting more Applebee’s during deleted scene

The Applebee’s feast was so enjoyable to Q Burdette that he began dreaming about having it again upon returning home.

Rather than sticking with his plans upon returning home, Q was ready to go to Applebee’s again.

In the clip below, Q talks about not wanting a kiss or a phone but rather a trip to Applebee’s with his wife. It was certainly a good plug for the restaurant and showed how much the experience in Fiji had stuck with him.

