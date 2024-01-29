Survivor, Big Brother, and Squid Game stars volunteer at animal shelter in fun video

A Big Brother winner, a Survivor fan-favorite, and a star of Squid Game: The Challenge teamed up to help a Chicago animal shelter.

Austin Li Coon from Survivor 45, Jag Bains from Big Brother 25, and Trey Plutnicki from Squid Game: The Challenge Season 1 filmed the experience.

Jag won BB25, Austin was the runner-up on the recent season of Survivor, and Trey appeared on the reality show version of Squid Game with his mom.

It’s always fun to see reality TV stars giving back in this fashion, as it brings positive attention to places in need.

Jag, his brother, and two fellow Big Brother alums recently helped a family by purchasing many Christmas presents for their kids in Washington state.

Jag appears to enjoy giving back after winning $750,000 on the Summer 2023 season of Big Brother, and we are here for it.

Reality competition stars help out the dogs

“Giving back has always been important to me. As I travel to different cities this year, I want to be intentional about volunteering locally. A HUGE thank you to @austinlicoon and @choochootreyn — Y’all are so incredible and selfless!” Jag captioned a video of their animal shelter visit.

“And thank you @onetailatatime for having us! One Tail at a Time is an animal rescue that aims to end pet homelessness by making pet ownership a joyful and accessible experience for all. Learn more and join their mission at onetail.org,” Jag added.

“What’s up, everybody? I’m out here in Chicago today volunteering at a local animal shelter. We’re gonna be playing with some dogs,” Jag began the video while speaking to the camera.

“And he brought his dawgs,” Austin and Trey announced as they surfaced from behind Jag and began barking.

The trio then entered the One Tail at a Time Animal Rescue and met some dogs. They even had a challenge to see who could put together dog treat holders for the residents.

Austin, Jag, and Trey were in their element as they tackled the task. They each come from reality competition shows where they had to undertake challenges like this.

The trio then had fun playing with the dogs as they helped bring wonderful attention to the animal shelter. They also spoke about the importance of helping dogs in need.

