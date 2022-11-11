Survivor alum Roger Sexton has died

Roger Sexton played on Survivor: The Amazon. Pic credit: CBS

Survivor alum Roger Sexton has passed away at the age of 76.

Roger reportedly died after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia, passing away on Wednesday, October 26.

According to his obituary, Roger was surrounded by his loving family at the Walla Walla Hospice in Washington state.

Long before he appeared on Survivor, Roger went to Skyline High School and then fought in Vietnam from 1966-1967 as a member of the United States Marine Corps.

Then, in 1971, Roger earned a degree in Construction Management at California Polytechnic Institute San Louis Obispo.

When he turned 56 years old, Roger took his shot at winning the $1 million prize on a season of Survivor. While he didn’t end up winning the big prize, he had a memorable experience.

Roger Sexton appeared on Survivor: The Amazon

During Winter 2002, Roger and 15 other castaways competed in a season of Survivor in Brazil. That season would end up being called The Amazon, and it aired from February to May 2003 on CBS.

Roger made it to the merge, but he was the last person voted off before the Survivor 6 jury was formed. He finished in 10th place as Jenna Morasca went on to become the Survivor winner. Matthew von Ertfelda finished as the runner-up.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Survivor says goodbye to Roger Sexton

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a member of our Survivor family, Roger Sexton. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends,” reads the message that the Survivor Instagram page has posted in honor of Roger.

More Survivor to come on CBS

Currently, Survivor 43 is airing Wednesday nights on CBS. A brand new cast of people is playing the game, with some new twists and turns presented for this new group of castaways.

Some big changes have also taken place in recent seasons, including the show moving from 39 days to just 26. The shift in the length of the upcoming seasons has been met with mixed opinions from viewers.

A new Immunity Idol twist is also coming for Survivor 44. That will really shake things up, putting the Idols in play much earlier, but also making it extremely risky for the castaways to try for them.

To catch up on the latest episodes of Survivor or to go back and watch Season 6 with Roger Sexton, everything is available for streaming on Paramount+. That’s a great way for fans to keep up with all of the latest episodes.

Survivor 43 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.