Survivor alum Desi Williams gets married

Desi Williams from Survivor 35 just got married!

The beautiful event recently took place in Oaxaca, Mexico, with 120 of her closest family members and friends in attendance.

Desi has shared many fun photos from the event on social media, which has led to many fellow reality TV stars congratulating the happy couple.

Survivor fans saw Desi appear on the Season 35 of the hit show. It was called Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers and presented a unique theme.

Ben Driebergen won Survivor 35, Chrissy Hofbeck was the runner-up, Ryan Ulrich was the second runner-up, and Desiree “Desi” Williams finished in 11th place.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Desi later appeared on The Challenge: USA, where she was crowned one of the winners of the second season.

Dr. Desi Williams gets married

“The ceremony could only be described as a dream,” Desi captioned an Instagram post of herself and her new husband getting married.

“But what happened after was a MOVIE,” she added.

Several beautiful images from the event were shared on this post.

On another Instagram post, Desi shared a video of herself and her new husband, Jeremy Laney, enjoying their time in Mexico.

A celebration of Desi’s wedding

Many folks from reality TV commented on the various wedding posts that Desi shared.

“Congratulations!!!” wrote Big Brother 23 alum and The Amazing Race winner Claire Rehfuss.

“Congratulations!!🍾” posted Big Brother alum Joseph Abdin.

“Congrats Desi! 👏🏾💍,” noted Big Brother winner and The Challenge: USA alum Xavier Prather.

Fans of Desi Williams congratulate her. Pic credit: @DesiJWilliams/Instagram

More news from SurvivorLand

A new Survivor Ponderosa video featuring Charlie Davis was released. It shows Charlie speaking about his time on the show shortly after the Survivor 46 winner was decided in Fiji. He remained very humble.

Alum Russell Hantz wants to play on Survivor 50. Could he get an invite to return to Fiji from host Jeff Probst?

Boston Rob has reportedly been forming Survivor 50 alliances. Will he be part of the new season, even after playing the game many times?

A new season of Survivor has been filmed and is set to debut this fall on CBS. This is Survivor 47, showing how close the network is to celebrating the 50th season of its hits reality competition show.

CBS has already teased that it will make Survivor 50 a huge event, and Jeff noted that it will feature returning players.

Previous seasons of Survivor and The Challenge: USA are streaming on Paramount+. That includes the seasons that featured Desi Williams as a player (S35: Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers, The Challenge: USA Season 2).

Survivor is on hiatus at CBS.