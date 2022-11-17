Survivor alum Dan Lembo has died

Survivor host Jeff Probst has met a lot of castaways over the years. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Dan Lembo from Survivor passed away recently, and the sad news has now been confirmed.

This follows closely to the news that Survivor alum Roger Sexton also passed away.

According to a public obituary, Dan died on September 3, 2022.

His obituary talked about how Dan was charismatic and larger-than-life and loved spending time with his children and friends.

It was on Survivor: Nicaragua where fans of the show got to know Dan, and he was a memorable castaway.

His daughter revealed to TMZ that Dan died of a rare brain disorder called progressive supranuclear palsy.

Dan Lembo played on Survivor: Nicaragua

Survivor 21 aired on CBS in the Fall of 2010 and featured 20 new people playing the game. The season occurred in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua, with filming from June to July in Summer 2010.

Dan made it to fifth place, getting voted out right before possibly making it to the end.

Jud “Fabio” Birza was the Survivor: Nicaragua winner, with Chase Rice finishing as the runner-up.

How did Dan Lembo do on Survivor 21?

Dan was a part of six challenge wins during his season on the show, helping the Espada tribe secure rewards and immunity at various times. He found less success during the Individual Immunity Challenges.

A note about Dan Lembo from Mike Bloom

Long-time Survivor writer Mike Bloom also took the time to post some kind words about Dan on social media.

“RIP to an enigmatic character from Nicaragua who gave us alligator shoes, giant chairs, an all-time jury speech, and a surprisingly tender family visit,” Mike wrote.

It seems the #Survivor community has lost another alum, as it’s been discovered Dan Lembo passed away in September.



RIP to an enigmatic character from Nicaragua who gave us alligator shoes, giant chairs, an all-time jury speech, and a surprisingly tender family visit pic.twitter.com/BqkHF9PJuX — Mike Bloom (@AMikeBloomType) November 15, 2022

