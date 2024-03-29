Survivor 46 promo reveals ‘merge’ footage

Survivor 46 has reached the “merge” stage of the season. But since this is the New Era of Survivor, the players have to earn the merge.

Jem was voted off the previous episode, leaving only 13 people competing for the $1 million prize. Now it’s time for the castaways to prove they deserve a spot in the final 12.

Since it is time to earn the merge, it also means the remaining members of the Yanu Tribe have survived. Despite members at the first three Tribal Councils, Q, Tiffany, and Kenzie have made it to the next stage.

Yanu lost the first four Immunity Challenges, leading to Jelinsky, Jess, and Bhanu getting sent home. They were only spared from a fourth elimination when Randen from the Nami Tribe was pulled due to a medical situation.

To earn the merge (unless something has changed), two teams of six people will compete to make the merge. One person will have to sit out and await their fate. And at least half the castaways will be safe from elimination.

Subscribe to our Survivor newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The episode will conclude with a Tribal Council to eliminate one more person before the official merge.

Survivor 46, Episode 6 synopsis and details

“Drop your buffs! Castaways hit the ground running to figure out where the cracks are within the other tribes. The players hope to find new life in the game if they can earn the merge,” reads the synopsis for Survivor 46, Episode 6.

It’s time for the Survivor 46 cast to drop its buffs. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor 46 TV promo for April 3 episode

Below is the TV promo on CBS for the April 3 episode of Survivor 46. It shows some excitement, as well as some trepidation about the next game phase.

More news from Survivor

Host Jeff Probst defended having Bhanu on the Survivor 46. He shared why he enjoyed having Bhanu on the cast and why he would do it over again if given the chance.

Survivor fans still talk about Jeff being savage with his jokes at the latest Immunity Challenge. Did it get Yanu pumped up?

A Survivor winner also joined House of Villains 2. Comedian Joel McHale hosts the newish reality competition show, which features villains from various reality TV shows.

Previous episodes of Survivor 46 are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Older Survivor seasons are also available on Paramount+, including Winners At War (S40), which brought back former champions to compete for a $2 million prize.

Survivor 46 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.