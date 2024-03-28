Survivor host Jeff Probst turns savage, another castaway voted off the show

The new episode began with only 14 people competing for the $1 million prize.

Three members of the Yanu Tribe (Jelinsky, Jess, and Bhanu) had been voted out, and Randen was medically evacuated.

Well… Bhanu wasn’t technically voted out, but Jeff Probst felt the elimination was so obvious that he didn’t make the tribe vote.

Down to only three members, as the new episode began, the Yanu Tribe was in trouble. Could Tiffany, Q, and Kenzie finally win an Immunity Challenge?

As if anyone even needs a reminder… Yanu lost the first four Immunity Challenges. They still didn’t have a flint and had to trade fish they won as a reward for camp supplies since they couldn’t cook it.

Subscribe to our Survivor newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Bhanu claimed his tribe lacked empathy in an exit interview. He shared an interesting view of what happened in Fiji.

A breakdown of Survivor 46, Episode 5

When the tribes gathered for the Immunity Challenge, Jeff had some fun with his speech.

“Last tribe to finish, otherwise known as,” Jeff said as he trailed off to let the castaways answer.

“The losers,” many people responded.

“I thought they might say Yanu,” Jeff joked before pointing at the three remaining members.

The video clip below showcases the hilarious moment.

Sassy Jeff Probst is definitely back #Survivor pic.twitter.com/rSw5j3cSOP — Mike Bloom (@AMikeBloomType) March 28, 2024

The Immunity Challenge had three members from each tribe going through an obstacle course to attain sandbags. Those sandbags were then launched at targets downfield.

It was an intense challenge since the Yanu trio pushed harder to ensure they could escape going to another Tribal Council. And escape they did.

Below are some images of Yanu reacting to winning their first Immunity Challenge.

The Nami Tribe also found safety at the Immunity Challenge, meaning the Siga Tribe would soon lose its first member.

Siga Tribe heads to Tribal Council

Tim Spicer, Moriah Gaynor, Maria Shrime Gonzalez, Ben Katzman, Charlie Davis, and Jem Hussain-Adams had to meet Jeff at the Tribal Council.

The game was about to end for one of them, and the fun times they had at camp were about to be paused. It was time to stop naming Taylor Swift songs and decide who would get voted out of Fiji.

Who went home on Survivor 46, Episode 5?

Ben didn’t have a vote for this Tribal Council, meaning only Tim, Moriah, Maria, Charlie, and Jem would vote.

Maria wanted to ensure Jem went home, so she used her Extra Vote Advantage.

Maria (twice), Charlie, and Tim voted against Jem. Moriah and Jem voted for Ben.

By a 4-2 vote, Jem Hussain-Adams was voted off Survivor 46.

Back home, Jeff defended having Bhanu on the cast, providing reasons why he likes people like Bhanu on the show.

Previous episodes of Survivor are available for streaming on Paramount+. Fans can also watch older seasons.

Survivor 46 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.