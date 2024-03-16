Survivor 46 deleted scene reveals fishing accident, Tevin losing Soda’s shoes

A Survivor 46 deleted scene has revealed several castaways getting banged up on a fishing trip.

But a big takeaway from this new clip is that Tevin Davis knows how to play the interpersonal game of Survivor well.

He turned a situation where Soda Thompson could have been upset with him into a bonding experience.

Maybe if the latest episode had been two hours long, we would have seen this footage on TV, but at least CBS released it online.

In this particular deleted scene, the Nami Tribe is returning after winning another Immunity Challenge. It afforded them safety and the reward of some nice fishing gear.

With the tools in hand to possibly catch some fish, Tevin, Randen Montalvo, and Hunter McKnight took the boat out into some rough water.

A fruitless and shoeless fishing trip for the Nami Tribe

As Soda points out in the video below, the men of the Nami Tribe decided to take the fishing boat out during low tide. The rough waters caused Tevin and Randen to fall over (as Tevin described it) and the boat to flip over.

“Now my leg all tore up because the coral done scraped me up,” Tevin told the camera.

Hunter’s hand and shin also appeared to be cut up pretty badly by the coral.

Is this where Randen suffered the injury that caused him to leave the game? It seems possible. He said he woke up the following morning with a numb hand.

After getting battered by the sea, Tevin went to chat with Soda about losing her shoes. She cared more about him being all right than anything else.

Below is that full deleted scene from Survivor 46.

