Survivor 45 video: Opening segment to season premiere released

Survivor producers have released the first three minutes of Season 45 to excite fans.

The season premiere debuts on Wednesday, September 27, at 8/7c.

But to create some positive buzz, the opening segment has been revealed.

The 18 castaways are in Fiji for this season, which is a familiar destination for longtime fans.

And the new season features 90-minute episodes airing every week.

Survivor also serves as the lead-in show for a new season of The Amazing Race on Wednesdays.

The first three minutes of Survivor 45

It’s time for the exciting arrivals.

Drew is the first member of the Survivor 45 cast featured in the video below. He exudes confidence and looks ready to make big moves.

That segways into Katurah (a civil rights attorney) speaking about her approach to the game. She talks about a need to hide her profession from the rest of the players.

Emily comes up third, speaking about how she is goal-driven and ready to be the first person voted out if she isn’t going to win.

Check out the rest of the video to see what the Survivor 45 cast has to say.



Here is a link to the Survivor 45 cast list. It includes a returning castaway who host Jeff Probst felt deserved a second chance at the game.

Can Bruce Perreault do better in his second attempt? Last time, he was sent home early due to a medical situation.

The extended episodes will provide more time for producers to show the castaways. It could also lead to additional excitement about the show, as CBS has afforded it a larger time slot every week.

For fans of Survivor, two legends of the game are on the new season of The Traitors.

Here is the cast list for The Traitors Season 2. It also includes people from Big Brother, The Challenge, and other reality TV shows.

Rather than have a mix of celebrities and regular people, Season 2 features only famous folks.

Survivor legend Cirie Fields is also on Big Brother 25. She decided to join the same cast as her son, leading to added drama for the rest of the house.

Here is the updated BB25 TV schedule at CBS.

As a reminder, the Survivor 45 season premiere begins at 8/7c on the evening of September 27. Once it airs, the episode will be available for streaming on Paramount+.

Past seasons of Survivor are also available for streaming online.

Survivor airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.