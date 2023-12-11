Survivor 45 spoilers: Possible information about final five, winner revealed

Survivor 45 spoilers may have revealed what happens in the new episode. Episodes are getting intense – with only six people still competing for the $1 million prize.

The producers know the results since the episodes were taped a while ago. Some people online also claim to have inside information on what happens next.

In Episode 11, Emily Flippen was evicted with a single vote. Dee Valladares told Julie Alley she was targeted – so Julie played her Immunity Idol to gain safety.

Much debate about that Immunity Idol has taken place because Austin Li Coon had let Julie hold it for a while, even though it was his Idol. Austin’s ally (Emily) then got sent to the Survivor 45 jury.

Only two more nights of Survivor 45 remain, with a new episode on December 13 and the season finale on December 20. The finale night is three hours long.

Julie, Dee, Austin, Drew Basile, Jake O’Kane, and Katurah Topps are the final six castaways.

Who makes it to the final five on Survivor 45?

According to several Survivor fans posting on Reddit, the final five have already been revealed. These spoilers indicate who gets eliminated during Episode 12.

If the spoilers are correct, Drew finishes in sixth place. He becomes the next member of the jury during the December 13 episode.

That would make Austin, Dee, Jake, Julie, and Katurah members of the final five.

But the spoilers go beyond who finishes in sixth place.

Spoilers about who wins Survivor 45

As a reminder, this information comes from fans posting to Reddit, so take everything with a grain of salt. Survivor producers have confirmed nothing about the endgame.

The rumor is that a woman won Survivor 45. That leaves Dee, Katurah, and Julie as the possibilities. If we believe the leaks, then the winner is Dee or Katurah.

Online spoilers have also stated that Jake finishes in third place and gets very little support from the jury. If Jake does make the end, it would be a notable underdog story for him. He had been on the chopping block for a while.

Below is a Reddit post from a user named RileyXY1 sharing the final five spoilers.

Possible spoilers about the Survivor 45 final five. Pic credit: @RileyXY1/Reddit

These spoilers from RileyXY1 echo something Reddit user Lifetimerobot posted before the season began.

As seen below, this Reddit user stated that a woman wins, that Jake finishes third place, that the Shot in the Dark twist works, and that two people quit.

Someone posted alleged preseason spoilers for Survivor 45. Pic credit: @lifetimerobot/Reddit

More Survivor news and notes

Will the Survivor 45 winner be a woman? And does Jake make the final five? Tune in to the upcoming episodes to find out for sure.

Previous episodes of Survivor 45 are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor 45 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.