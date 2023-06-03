Survivor 44 ratings update: Top-rated reality show on TV

The final Survivor 44 ratings have been updated, and it is all good news.

The latest season of the hit reality competition show was a hit.

An average of 6.71 million viewers turned in for each new episode of Survivor this year, putting it in the top 25 for all television shows.

Yes, the numbers are down from the best seasons the show has had, but numbers are down across all television.

Streaming services have cut into the viewership numbers for every weekly network show, so it’s not just Survivor that has slipped overall.

But Survivor has also helped Paramount+, with viewers tuning in later to help bump up the overall numbers.

A deeper look at the Survivor television ratings

For the 2022-2023 television season, Survivor finished No. 9 overall in the key demographic ratings.

Advertisers look at the 18-49 age bracket, and Survivor 43 and 44 paid off big time.

The only non-sports program to average better numbers in the key demo was Yellowstone.

The top five non-sports programs for viewers aged 18-49 were Yellowstone, Survivor, Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire, and 9-1-1.

As for some of the other reality shows, The Masked Singer, American Idol, and Next Level Chef came in at 0.9 in the key demo.

And in terms of overall total viewers, The Voice (7.26 million) and American Idol (6.798 million) were the only reality shows ahead of Survivor’s 6.714 million average.

Survivor 45 looks for strong ratings in Fall 2023

Due to the ongoing Writers Strike, Survivor 45 has a shot at improving upon ratings for the reality competition show.

CBS is giving the new season a 90-minute time slot on Wednesday nights in the fall.

Since the indications are that no new scripted shows will be ready in time, Survivor may be airing against other reality and game shows at 8/7c on Wednesdays.

Huge numbers from Survivor are possible. It may also help the show to bring in a new group of viewers with limited options on TV.

A teaser trailer for the new season of Survivor shows an interesting new cast playing the game in Fiji.

And a full Survivor 45 cast leak has provided bios for this new group of castaways.

The official start date for Survivor 45 will get announced a bit later in the summer.

But in other news from CBS, Big Brother 25 got postponed. This is another repercussion of the Writers Strike.

Survivor 45 debuts in the fall of 2023 on CBS.