Super Sized Salon exclusive: Jamie goes big with new salon chairs

Jamie Lopez makes a big mistake while remodeling her salon. Pic credit: WEtv

Super Sized Salon is ready to make its debut and shake up the reality TV world.

The series follows a team of women who operate a full-service beauty salon catering to the plus-size community. Babydoll Beauty Couture aims to be an inclusive, safe space for people of all shapes and sizes who want to be pampered and enjoy a glamorous makeover.

Owner, Jamie Lopez, was inspired to open the salon after facing discrimination in the beauty industry due to her size. After experiencing health issues, Jamie was bedridden for nearly two years, leaving her team to keep the salon going.

Jamie worked to improve her health and regain her mobility. Now she’s ready to get back to her passion and expand her business.

In an exclusive clip shared with Monsters and Critics, the ladies are working to revamp the pedicure station with new chairs that can hold more weight. Amid her excitement, Jamie failed to get proper measurements when placing her order, creating an issue when the oversized chairs don’t fit through the salon doors.

Check out how the ladies try to fix Jamie’s mistake and find a way to get those giant chairs in place for their customers.

Super Sized Salon premieres Friday, July 29, at 10:30/9:30c on WEtv.