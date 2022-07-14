Mama June: Road to Redemption exclusive: Mama and her girls get VIP treatment from Super Sized Salon women

Mama June and her girls get a makeover by the Super Sized Salon ladies. Pic credit: WEtv

Things are complicated for Mama June Shannon, and Mama June: Road to Redemption has been chronicling her ups and downs for several seasons.

During the most recent episode, Mama June and her two daughters, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and Jessica Shannon, joined her for a trip to Las Vegas.

Pumpkin agreed to go along in hopes of convincing her mom to give her full custody of her sister, Alana Thompson. She’s getting more than she bargained for, though.

In this exclusive Monsters and Critics sneak peek, Mama June Shannon and her girls are getting ready for a makeover of a lifetime.

The women of WEtv’s new show, Super Sized Salon, will do the makeover. As Mama June, Pumpkin, and Jessica get settled in, the ladies get busy getting ready to change their outfits, get their hair done, and have them looking fabulous by the end of their time there.

How will the makeovers turn out? Be sure to tune in this week and find out!

Mama June: Road to Redemption airs Fridays at 9/8c on WEtv. Super Sized Salon premieres on Friday, July 29 at 10:30/9:30/c on WEtv.