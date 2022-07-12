Mama June Shannon’s daughters didn’t know she was getting married to Justin Stroud

Mama June Shannon didn’t tell her daughters she married Justin Stroud. Pic credit: WEtv

Mama June Shannon tied the knot with Justin Stroud earlier this year.

The two both battled substance addiction and were together six months before saying their vows.

As Mama June: Road to Redemption airs, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and her sister, Jessica, discovered June’s new boyfriend when they popped up at her house. She moved down the road, and he was there with their mama.

Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon and Alana Thompson had no idea about the wedding

While speaking exclusively to E! News, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and Alana Thomspon revealed they had no idea Mama June Shannon married Jason Stroud.

Pumpkin said, “I actually got a receipt in my PO Box that said she had applied for a marriage certificate. Then I asked her about it just recently. She denied it. And then eventually she was like, ‘Oh, I got married’ and we were very, very shocked.”

Alana appeared to be more disappointed, especially after watching what happened between her mom and her day, Sugar Bear. Mama June reportedly told her daughter she would never get married, yet she did after only six months with Justin Stroud.

The teen told the publication, “It definitely did catch me by surprise because mama was always one to say she would never get married. But I mean, my mom now, she’s definitely different.”

Mama June has changed a lot over the last several years, neglecting her family while she was with Geno Doak and abusing drugs. Alana has been with Pumpkin since Mama June’s arrest in 2019. She and her husband, Josh Efird, have been raising her and ensuring she continues to attend school and leads a semi-normal life.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Where does Mama June stand with Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon and Alana Thomspon now?

As Mama June: Road to Redemption plays out, viewers learn more about Mama June Shannon’s relationship with Justin Stroud.

During the most recent episode, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and Jessica showed up at Mama June’s trailer, down the road from them. Pumpkin read her mom the riot act, threw insults at Justin, noting he has no teeth like Sugar Bear, and asked her about him being an addict.

She went home and dropped the bombshell about Mama June’s new man, and neither Josh nor Alana seemed surprised. However, when Mama June invited Jessica and Pumpkin to Vegas for a girls’ trip, she took the bait in hopes she could get her mom to sign custody of Alana over to her.

Earlier this year, Pumpkin and Josh were awarded custody of Alana, and Mama June was ordered to pay child support to the couple beginning May 1. Mama June insists it wasn’t her fault, and Alana decided to stay with Pumpkin.

Where their relationship ends up remains to be seen, but it doesn’t appear to be anything more than casual at this point.

Mama June: Road to Redemption airs Fridays at 9/8c on WEtv.