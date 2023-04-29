Sunny Hostin suggests Meghan McCain for Real Housewives casting, offers up Potomac as good fit

Sunny Hostin is full of ideas, and her Bravo casting choice may be the most unconventional one yet.

The co-host of The View appeared on Thursday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen alongside legendary book author Judy Blume.

Andy and his producers create fun games and a light-hearted ambiance, encouraging guests to spill the tea and share unconventional information.

Thursday night was no exception, with Andy asking Sunny about her Bravo preferences and co-hosts on The View.

Host Andy grilled Sunny about various topics, including shadiness, generosity, and passing gas.

The Bravo executive also asked Sunny about Meghan McCain, who recently wrote a scathing article in the Daily Mail about The View.

In typical Sunny fashion, the attorney didn’t hold back.

Sunny Hostin responds to Meghan McCain’s scathing article

Last week, Meghan McCain wrote an article in which she opined that The View had gone downhill.

Sunny disagreed with the assertions placed forth by Meghan when asked about her reaction to the piece denouncing The View.

However, as Sunny admitted, she didn’t read Meghan’s article.

As Sunny explained, The View is the number-one talk show in the country.

Sunny revealed, “I’m surprised that she’s writing about the book. I know her husband likes to mean-tweet about me, which is shocking, but Meghan and I have always been friendly, we remain friends, and I don’t think she’s doing television anymore.”

But, if Meghan decided to re-enter the television world, Sunny had just the solution.

According to Sunny, Meghan would be a great addition to the Bravo Housewives franchise.

Specifically, Sunny felt Meghan would do well on The Real Housewives of Potomac.

Sunny added, “I think you should hire her for one of the Housewives franchises. She’d be great on Potomac or any of them.”

Sunny Hostin reveals that Whoopi Goldberg passes gas the most

Another enjoyable moment saw Sunny playing a riveting round of Who Gon’ Check Me, View.

As Bravo fans will recall, the game got its name from The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield’s iconic party planner scene, where she wondered, “Who Gon’ Check Me, Boo?”

The rapid-fire question-and-answer series saw Sunny dropping bombshells about her co-hosts on The View, revealing Whoopi Goldberg was the most generous gift giver.

As it turns out, gifts aren’t the only thing that Whoopi gives generously.

Sunny also revealed that Whoopi passed gas the most out of her co-hosts.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently on hiatus.