Meghan McCain discusses time on The View saying, ‘may the bridges I burn light the way’

Meghan McCain is being vocal about a difficult time in her life when she was public enemy number one.

The daughter of John McCain penned an article for The Daily Mail, and she held nothing back.

The expose came on the heels of Rosie O’Donnell’s assertions that she would never return to The View. Rosie also revealed that Whoopi Goldberg received preferential treatment.

Meghan appeared on the show as the dissenting conservative voice from 2017-2021.

Meghan had a negative experience on the show and has decided to spill everything.

The political commentator gave a unique insight into the unsavory practices at the show.

Meghan McCain agrees with Rosie O’Donnell’s criticism of The View

The mother of two seems empowered by her decision to speak out, writing, “As for me – may the bridges I burn light the way.”

Meghan revealed that in 2019, The View refused to do a segment on Virginia state governor Ralph Northam wearing blackface. The picture, which resurfaced 35 years later, created headline news. However, The View didn’t cover it, and Meghan claimed this was because of Whoopi and Joy Behar.

As Meghan revealed, Whoopi’s ex, Ted Danson, attended her 1993 roast wearing blackface and dropping racial slurs. Additionally, when the Virginia governor’s scandal emerged, pictures of Joy in the 1970s, dressed as an “African” woman with darker skin, came to light. For these reasons, Meghan believed neither woman wanted to discuss the 2019 scandal.

Meghan wrote, “The problem is when powerful people with a platform use their megaphones to protect their interests. And it rang true to me.”

Meghan’s story was similar to Rosie’s, who claimed that because of Whoopi’s relationship with Bill Cosby, the show wouldn’t cover his trial.

Rosie O’Donnell says she will never return to The View

Last week, Rosie appeared as a guest on ‎ Now What? with Brooke Shields, a podcast hosted by the actress.

In the episode, Rosie shed light on her terrible experience on The View.

When asked why she wouldn’t return to The View, Rosie said it wasn’t the “best use of my talent to have to argue and defend basic principles of humanity and kindness.”

The comedian said that Bill Geddie, a producer for the show, gave preferential treatment to some, including Whoopi Goldberg.

As for Whoopi, she reportedly treated Rosie worse than anyone on live television ever has.

Rosie revealed, “Whoopi Goldberg was as mean as anyone has ever been on television to me, personally – while I was sitting there. The worst experience I’ve ever had on live television was interacting with her.”