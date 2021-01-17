Arie Luyendyk Jr. is ‘grateful’ for his wife Lauren Burnham on their wedding anniversary

The Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr is speaking out about his relationship and marriage to Lauren Burnham.

The couple celebrated their two-year anniversary this week, and Arie shared an adorable message with his followers.

Of course, the two met on The Bachelor, but Arie didn’t initially pick Lauren.

He got engaged to Becca Kufrin on the show but broke up with her shortly after. He told her that he could not stop thinking about Lauren.

During the After The Final Rose episode, Arie dumped Becca, asked Lauren for a second chance, and proposed to her.

The two have been together ever since and got married in January 2019.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. shares a sweet message for Lauren on their anniversary

Arie revealed that he feels that he and Lauren have been together for much longer than two years. He also gave a nod to their morning routines, which includes grabbing coffee with his wife before their daughter gets up in the morning.

“Today is our 2 year anniversary! I joked last week that I feel we have been together longer but that’s a good thing right? I love our little family… Coffee in the morning before Alessi wakes up, walks around our backyard, planning dates at our house because of this wild year we have had,” he wrote on the Instagram post.

Arie points out that the year has been unpredictable but that he finds comfort in his little family at home.

“This year has pulled so many people apart but I only feel more connected and more in love with you. It’s funny if you think of where we were at a year ago, finally figuring out how to be new parents. Now a year later we have it all figured out (seemingly) but at the same time have no idea what’s coming haha,” he continued.

“I love that we always tackle things head-on and come out stronger for it, I can’t wait for what this next year holds for us. I’m so grateful we found each other and even more grateful to share in this incredible life we are creating together,” he concluded, ending the message with, “love you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arie Luyendyk (@ariejr)

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are expecting twins

Right before Christmas, Arie and Lauren announced that they were pregnant again. This past summer, Lauren revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage.

The baby wasn’t growing as expected and the couple shared the sad news that they had lost the baby.

Months later, the two shared that they were pregnant with twins. So far, the pregnancy is going well and the babies are healthy.

After announcing her pregnancy news, Lauren shared her intimate messages from Arie that he had sent her around New Year’s Eve after The Bachelor had wrapped when he wanted her back. She saw it as a cute throwback when she shared the messages.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.