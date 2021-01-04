Lauren Burnham shares intimate messages from Arie Luyendyk Jr after his Bachelor finale

The Bachelor winner Lauren Burnham won Arie Luyendyk Jr’s heart after his season of the show.

Even though he didn’t propose to her during the finale, it was clear that she had his heart.

He proposed to Becca Kufrin first, sending Lauren home.

However, within weeks, he realized that he didn’t want Becca after all. He wanted Lauren, who he had sent home prior to the final proposal.

The two got together before the After The Final Rose special was complete, and now, they are married and have a daughter together.

Lauren Burnham shared old messages from Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Even though it has been years since Lauren and Arie found love on the show, she decided to share some of her first messages from Arie on social media.

This weekend, she shared a screenshot of the message he wrote to her after he dumped her and wanted her back.

In the first message, he wrote, “Hi Lauren…know this may be crossing a line but I’d love to talk are you free?”

She revealed she had received the message on New Year’s Eve in 2017, calling it the DM that started it all.

@bachelornation.scoop decided to comment on Lauren’s decision to share these messages, questioning why Lauren decided to share these messages now. The person behind the fan account pointed out that it was disrespectful to Becca.

Fans started to reach out to the fan account, sharing that Becca should have moved on by now as she was engaged to Garrett for years.

A fan wrote that Lauren and Arie have three kids, as they recently announced that they are expecting twins.

Lauren Burnham and Arie are expecting twins

The two announced they were pregnant in December. It was only a few days later that they had additional news about the pregnancy – there was more than one baby.

Arie and Lauren are having twins. The two shared the news on December 22, right before Christmas.

This is great news for the couple as they suffered a miscarriage earlier in 2020.

This summer, Arie gave Lauren a special gift following the dark times she went through, giving her some jewelry as a thank you for dealing with everything.

Arie and Becca haven’t spoken since the split. Becca met Garrett on her season of The Bachelorette and she is currently flirting with her runner-up, Blake Horstmann.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 4, at 8/7c on ABC.