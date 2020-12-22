Arie Luyendyk Jr and Lauren Burnham are having twins after miscarriage earlier this year

The Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr is about to be a very busy man.

This week, he announced that he’s going to be a father again, as his wife Lauren is pregnant.

His little daughter Alessi is going to be a big sister in July 2021.

Sign up for our newsletter!

But there was one minor detail that the couple left out in their baby announcement. That detail was released yesterday.

Arie Luyendyk Jr and Lauren Burnham are having twins

The couple shared the news on their YouTube channel, as Arie was filming in the ultrasound room when they learned of the news.

The technician showed two heartbeats in Lauren’s uterus, revealing that they had two babies growing in her belly.

The couple announced the news this past weekend that they were pregnant but this video was made when she was just short of 7 weeks. It sounds like she’s still pregnant with twins.

You can watch the video in its entirety below.

It was on Sunday that Arie and Lauren announced they were pregnant with an adorable photo of their daughter Alessi holding a board that read, “Big Sister July 2021.”

Arie Luyendyk Jr and Lauren Burnham suffered a miscarriage during the summer

When Lauren went into the ultrasound room, she was nervous. She admitted that she was scared about what she was about to learn.

The reason why she was nervous is that she suffered a miscarriage and she was worried she would get more bad news at the appointment.

The two suffered a miscarriage this past summer when the fetus didn’t grow as fast as it should. The doctor would tell her that the baby wouldn’t survive and she would miscarry. They shared the story on their YouTube channel.

After their miscarriage, the couple took a break from trying to get pregnant. It appears they took a few months to let her heal before trying again. Now, she’s pregnant and with twins.

Fans may be able to follow her on her pregnancy journey via their YouTube channel.

Even though Lauren is excited about being pregnant, she does look scared and worried about not only carrying the twins to term but also having two babies at once.

She expressed her concerns to Arie, who was excited about the idea of raising twins together. It will be fun to follow their journey.

The Bachelorette concludes this week on Monday and Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC.