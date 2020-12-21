Arie Luyendyk Jr says 2020 redeemed itself with a new pregnancy after COVID-19 diagnosis and miscarriage

Arie Luyendyk Jr has shared some amazing news after his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Arie and his wife Lauren Burnham are going to be parents again. They shared the news via Instagram this week.

In the photo they shared, Arie is sitting with his family, holding up a sign. On that sign, it reads, “Big Sister July 2021.”

In a second photo shared by the couple in that same post, Arie’s daughter Alessi is holding that same board about her becoming a big sister.

The due date is July, but we don’t know when in July.

Arie Luyendyk Jr reveals he will be a father again

This is great news for the former Bachelor star, who found love with Lauren on the show. Despite first proposing to Becca Kufrin, he eventually changed his mind and pursued Lauren.

He was worried about what she may think as he showed up at her door, but she welcomed him with open arms.

This is also great news for the family, as they had previously suffered a miscarriage.

Arie Luyendyk Jr and Lauren had previously miscarried

While in quarantine, Arie and Lauren had learned they were pregnant. It was Arie who guessed Lauren was pregnant because she was acting differently. The two shared a video of them learning about the pregnancy.

However, they were also open and honest about how the baby wasn’t growing as fast as it should. A teary-eyed Lauren told Arie that the pregnancy would probably end up in a miscarriage.

Back in late May, Arie and Lauren revealed they had indeed miscarried the pregnancy. They were heartbroken to share the news, revealing that it had been tough for them to talk about. However, they also seemed optimistic that they would be trying again shortly.

If they are announcing the pregnancy now at 12 weeks along, that means she would have gotten pregnant around mid-September. That’s four months after her miscarriage, giving her body a chance to heal and get back into its normal cycle.

In November, Arie announced that he was diagnosed with COVID-19. He was isolating himself within the couple’s home and was thrilled when he could finally rejoin his family. No word on whether Lauren and Alessi were tested for COVID-19.

