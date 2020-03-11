Styles P and Adjua work on empathy in this Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition exclusive

Styles P and Adjua have been working hard on their relationship since joining the cast of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.

The couple was facing some serious issues since the death of their daughter a few years back, and now, they are learning the coping skills to keep their relationship healthy as they work through their grief.

On the next episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, Styles P and Adjua will continue working together as the two practice showing empathy.

Compassion is a must

The Marriage Boot Camp couples are put to another task meant to bring them closer to each other and teach them powerful tools that will help strengthen bonds and, hopefully, help all the couples to be happy together.

During the activity, Adjua and Styles P talk about compassion, with her reading, “When you’ve learned to have true compassion with your partner, you’re better able to understand their point of view and can better alleviate their pain.”

As Dr. Ish explained, “You’ve got to give the thing you’re trying to get.”

So if one partner wants love and acceptance, that is exactly what they need to give to the other. It makes a whole lot of sense.

And while Styles P sounds a little bit hesitant, Dr. Ish also said that someone has to go first.

In the confessional, Styles P and Adjua talk more about their lesson in empathy and compassion. Styles even says that with empathy and compassion, it can help to know who you are dealing with and why things make them react a certain way.

Marriage Boot Camp betrayal

The upcoming episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition also marks the first time that the house gets to vote on whether or not a couple will be heading home early.

After all, it was learned last week that Bianca Bonnie and her boyfriend Chozus aren’t actually, technically still together in the MBC house.

Instead, they agreed to do the show after splitting up and him moving on with someone else to see if they really should be together or if they should call it quits.

The other couples were completely blindsided to learn Bianca and Chozus’ secret. And while no one wants to be responsible for them leaving the house, they didn’t think it was fair to have them there either.

Will this be the night that Bianca Bonnie and Chozus pack their backs and leave the Marriage Boot Camp house early?

We’ll just have to tune in and see.

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition airs Thursdays at 9/8c on WEtv.