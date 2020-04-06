Street Outlaws Memphis exclusive: Chelsea subs in for Doughboy, his wife now at the wheel

Monsters & Critics has the exclusive clip from Monday’s Street Outlaws: Memphis as Chelsea will race in place of JJ’s eldest son, Doughboy.

The series takes the Memphis racers and pits them against visiting racing teams from all over the USA.

The series stars JJ Da Boss, the patriarch of the Day clan, whose wife Tricia and cousin Precious Cooper is featured racers.

What’s interesting about this clip is Chelsea, we come to learn, is related to JJ Da Boss as well.

She steps in and is given the keys of Doughboy’s rig after he tells his dad he is not feeling well.

What happens in the clip?

The clip opens with sick-looking Doughboy telling his dad JJ Da Boss he cannot race and that maybe he can step in for him. Next to him is JJ’s mother and Chelsea, Doughboy’s wife.

JJ hears what his mother says and then asks Chelsea if she is up for the challenge, noting that Chelsea has driven Queen of the Streets Precious Cooper’s car before.

Chelsea is pretty calm and says that she would be happy to do this.

JJ Da Boss’s mother and Doughboy all think this is a great idea.

Doughboy walks her to the pits and gives her the lowdown on the car’s idiosyncrasies, prepping her to win a race for team MSO.

Tonight, the Memphis MSO family loads up their cars and heads to Battlefield Dragway in Mississippi for one of JJ’s famous arm-drop competitions.

In all, 35 small-tire-car racers begin round one in this exclusive event, but only one will take home the grand prize.

Make sure to tune in to see Chelsea’s race as she subs in for her sick husband Doughboy.

Chelsea Races for Doughboy

JJ Da Boss has cultivated some of the ballsiest female street racers in the sport. These boss women bring it home for Memphis every week. Now Chelsea is part of the lineup too.

Joiner, Arkansas native Chelsea is married to Doughboy, aka Joshua Day. On her Facebook page, she posted that they wed in 2015. Her racing nickname is Chelarilla.

On her Instagram, she describes herself as “-Mama. Wifey. Street Racer. •Doughboy🖤 Kamden💙 Novaleigh💜 @doughboymso @jj_da_bossmso #memphisstreetracerjjdaboss #STREETRACER #TomKat.”

She also posts photos of their adorable young daughter and many pictures of them all at the track, racing for Team MSO.

Street Outlaws: Memphis airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on Discovery Channel.