Street Outlaws Memphis exclusive: Tricia in Heifer vs. Rich Talley’s Fat Bottom Girl

Facing the racing demons on Monday night’s no miss Street Outlaws: Memphis is JJ Da Boss’s “little wife” Tricia, who is getting back in one of JJ’s most ripping vehicles to race a man who is legendary in his “Fat Bottom Girl” Ford vehicle, Rich Talley.

In our exclusive clip below, you will see the pre-race jitters not from Tricia, but from her man JJ Da Boss.

That’s understandable, as he watched his wife roll several times in Zip Tie in a horrific wreck during a race, and not just Tricia but JJ’s cousin Precious Cooper too in a previous accident

JJ Da Boss is the head of his family and married to Tricia Day, and together (and from other marriages) they have 11 kids and grandkids last time we counted.

Zip Tie

In the clip, we see a flashback to when Tricia was driving behind the wheel of Zip Tie and it flipped in a scary crash.

Now, diehard fans know that Precious Cooper was in a wreck with that same vehicle too back in 2019. Normally Precious’s car is also Ole Heavy, a 1949 Chevrolet with a 565 big block with up to 1000 horsepower.

Zip Tie is normally the car choice of “Midget,” JJ Da Boss’s wife Tricia Day.

For those new to the series, Zip Tie is a 1966 Chevy II Nova with a 582 big block. Described as a speed machine, this car has a lot of sentimental value to JJ and it is, as he says, “badass on the street.”

Heifer

JJ Da Boss’s baddest street machines are well known by drag car fans, and the Memphis crew have Heifer as one of their go-to car choices. But the car is really Tricia Day’s first choice to get behind the steering wheel and tear up the short street tracks.

This car is a 1966 Chevy Nova.

In the clip, JJ puts $100 down as a bet on the Heifer.

Rich Talley



Talley is facing Ms. Day and the MSO team with Fat Bottom Girl, a Ford that is souped-up.

Just off their huge win against NOLA, JJ Da Boss and the MSO hit the streets after being challenged by Quinn Shireman and his team from Kentucky, of which Talley belongs to.

Quinn has a big mouth and the super-fast cars to back it up, forcing the Memphis crew to go all hands on deck to send these racers packing back to Kentucky lighter in their wallets.

Tune in Monday night to see JJ Da Boss flag off his wife and Talley in a cash money show down.

Street Outlaws: Memphis airs Mondays at 8/7c on Discovery.